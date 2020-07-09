All apartments in Paramount
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i

15349 Hunsaker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15349 Hunsaker Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Condominium For Rent - Property Id: 259052

Introducing a Beautiful 2 bedroom 3 bath condominium. 2 car attached garage in a tremendously quiet complex.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259052
Property Id 259052

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5705932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i have any available units?
15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i have?
Some of 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i currently offering any rent specials?
15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i pet-friendly?
No, 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i offer parking?
Yes, 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i offers parking.
Does 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i have a pool?
No, 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i does not have a pool.
Does 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i have accessible units?
No, 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i does not have accessible units.
Does 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i have units with dishwashers?
No, 15349 Hunsaker Avenue unit i does not have units with dishwashers.

