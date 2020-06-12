/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM
139 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palos Verdes Estates, CA
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1305 Via Romero
1305 Via Romero, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
1305 Via Romero Available 07/01/20 FOUR BEDROOM HOME PALOS VERDES ESTATES OCEAN VIEW HOME! - Come live the dream in this gorgeous Lunada Bay home nestled in the exceptional coastal lifestyle of Palos Verdes Estates.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1205 Granvia Altamira
1205 Granvia Altamira, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
Introducing this immaculate five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in the quiet, family-friendly Monte Malaga neighborhood.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
517 Palos Verdes Drive W
517 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
Jaw dropping Views !!! Spectacular, Magnificent, Take your breath away 200 degree, up close, feel it views, the minute you step in the front door.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
3301 Palos Verdes Drive N
3301 Palos Verdes Drive North, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in the coveted neighborhood of Valmonte. Breathtaking curb appeal. This home will "wow" you. Conveniently located within minutes to the beach, Malaga Cove Plaza, and easy off the hill access.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2312 Chelsea Road
2312 Chelsea Road, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1786 sqft
This home is situtated on one of the most picturesque streets in the heart of the Lunada Bay neighborhood of Palos Verdes Estates. It was remodeled throughout approx.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1405 Via Arco
1405 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
Beautiful home located in the best part of Palos Verdes Estate. Most private, resort-like, beautiful view with tennis court. Park-like back yard with swimming pool, outdoor BBQ area and open patio area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2405 Via Carrillo
2405 Via Carrillo, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
Immaculate 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in a quiet, family friendly Lunada Bay neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
3420 Palos Verdes Drive N
3420 Palos Verdes Drive North, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,490
1690 sqft
Brought to you by Rahul Bhagat @ Realty ONE Group United 310-753-7016
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
505 Palos Verdes Drive W
505 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
View! View! View! View! Totally private, beautiful Lower Malaga Cove home. Being offered partially furnished, or unfurnished, either way.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
344 Via Almar
344 Via Almar, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
Great location! 5 minutes walking distance to the beach, award school , market and restaurants! 4 bedroom 3 bathroom , newly painted house, with new carpet, newer windows, and new landscaping front and rear! Great Price! Best lease price in the
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1409 Via Arco
1409 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
Located in the best area of Palos Verdes. Most private, resort-like ocean view. Extensively remodeled 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 4 car garage luxury estate.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1709 Via Zurita
1709 Via Zurita, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1773 sqft
Lunada Bay.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2136 Via Estudillo
2136 Via Estudillo, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
Conveniently located within walking distance of Palos Verdes Intermediate School, this wonderful ocean view home is ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1641 Via Arriba
1641 Via Arriba, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
Welcome to exclusive living with inescapable views in the private hillside of Malaga Cove, Palos Verdes Estates.
Results within 1 mile of Palos Verdes Estates
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
27910 Ridgebluff Court
27910 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1595 sqft
Completely Remodeled RPV Townhome in Gated Resort 2 Story units . 2-car Garage Parking. beautiful 3 bedrooms 2-1/2 baths with 2 car garage and private patio/yard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30523 Rue De La Pierre
30523 Rue De La Pierre, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Beautiful ocean view home featuring five bedrooms and three and a half baths. Located across from Point Vicente Elementary School and within walking distance of Golden Cove Center, this home is perfect for the family with school age children.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301
28120 Peacock Ridge Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,169
1550 sqft
Get Six Weeks Free Rent at Highridge Apartments - Property Id: 292468 This fabulous three bedroom two bath top floor apartment will take your breath away.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
3612 Estates Lane
3612 West Estates Lane, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1748 sqft
Welcome Home! Located in a quaint, charming community, this is a Three Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with an Additional Bonus room! Perfect For a Man cave or Hobby Room. Fully remolded with all the bells & whistles.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05
6028 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1120 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed + 2 Bath apartment unit located within walking distance to the restaurants of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. The unit comes with newer stainless-steel appliances including Fridge, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
5611 Riviera Way
5611 Riviera Way, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1564 sqft
Welcome to this charming, beach inspired Hollywood Riviera home. This 3 BR, 2 BA home offers a open floor plan, newly painted kitchen cabinets, granite counters, recessed ceiling lights, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
43 Hilltop Circle
43 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1913 sqft
Beautiful Corner End Unit located in the Prestigious "The Hill" gated townhouse community. Can sit outside on the front patio, relax and read while viewing queen's necklace.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28191 Ridgecove Court S
28191 Ridgecove Court South, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1476 sqft
Great Location! This very private 3 bedroom plus den is located in the desirable Ridgegate complex. Unit is located at the end of the cul-de-sac near the pool and spa and extra parking spaces.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
7030 Crest Road
7030 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
This rebuilt executive lease has top-of-the-line custom features throughout. Rare one level floor plan with two master suites, a private guest/maid's wing, and two additional bedrooms.
Similar Pages
Palos Verdes Estates 2 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalos Verdes Estates 3 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates Accessible ApartmentsPalos Verdes Estates Apartments with Balcony
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with GaragePalos Verdes Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalos Verdes Estates Apartments with ParkingPalos Verdes Estates Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA