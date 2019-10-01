948 Paseo La Cresta

Amenities

Jaw dropping ocean. coastline, and Catalina views from multiple levels of this over 9,000 Sq Ft estate sitting on one of the nicest streets in Palos Verdes Estates. If you are looking for casual CA elegance in a spectacular setting and one of the largest homes in the area, this is the one you want to see. Private ocean view tennis court, 3 car garage, multiple living and family rooms, fireplaces, and other amenities make this the ideal estate to lease. It is doubtful you will find another home on the hill with as much space and if you do, it won't have these views.