Palos Verdes Estates, CA
948 Paseo La Cresta
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:36 PM

948 Paseo La Cresta

948 Paseo La Cresta · No Longer Available
Location

948 Paseo La Cresta, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

garage
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Jaw dropping ocean. coastline, and Catalina views from multiple levels of this over 9,000 Sq Ft estate sitting on one of the nicest streets in Palos Verdes Estates. If you are looking for casual CA elegance in a spectacular setting and one of the largest homes in the area, this is the one you want to see. Private ocean view tennis court, 3 car garage, multiple living and family rooms, fireplaces, and other amenities make this the ideal estate to lease. It is doubtful you will find another home on the hill with as much space and if you do, it won't have these views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

