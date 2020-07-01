2632 Via Pacheco

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful location in lower Lunada Bay within walking distance to the Elementary School. This home is just a few blocks from the cliffs of Palos Verdes with miles of walking trails and serenity over the Los Angeles Basin. Featuring 3 bedrooms, and two baths, the 1,576 s/f of living space offers a family room, dining area, kitchen with breakfast nook, and a large rear yard. The kitchen has nice tile and an open floor plan allowing plenty of visitors to gather around the counter tops. The kitchen faces the rear yard allowing visibility for guests playing in the grass or on the patio. The 2 car garage is detached and there is a separate laundry room which doubles as a mud room upon entering the home from the side. This is a lovely home in a great area of Palos Verdes Estates.