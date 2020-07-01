All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

2632 Via Pacheco

2632 Via Pacheco · (310) 378-9494
Location

2632 Via Pacheco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful location in lower Lunada Bay within walking distance to the Elementary School. This home is just a few blocks from the cliffs of Palos Verdes with miles of walking trails and serenity over the Los Angeles Basin. Featuring 3 bedrooms, and two baths, the 1,576 s/f of living space offers a family room, dining area, kitchen with breakfast nook, and a large rear yard. The kitchen has nice tile and an open floor plan allowing plenty of visitors to gather around the counter tops. The kitchen faces the rear yard allowing visibility for guests playing in the grass or on the patio. The 2 car garage is detached and there is a separate laundry room which doubles as a mud room upon entering the home from the side. This is a lovely home in a great area of Palos Verdes Estates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 Via Pacheco have any available units?
2632 Via Pacheco has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2632 Via Pacheco currently offering any rent specials?
2632 Via Pacheco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 Via Pacheco pet-friendly?
No, 2632 Via Pacheco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 2632 Via Pacheco offer parking?
Yes, 2632 Via Pacheco offers parking.
Does 2632 Via Pacheco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 Via Pacheco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 Via Pacheco have a pool?
No, 2632 Via Pacheco does not have a pool.
Does 2632 Via Pacheco have accessible units?
No, 2632 Via Pacheco does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 Via Pacheco have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 Via Pacheco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2632 Via Pacheco have units with air conditioning?
No, 2632 Via Pacheco does not have units with air conditioning.
