green acres
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:11 PM
166 Apartments for rent in Green Acres, Palo Alto, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,375
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1419 sqft
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,524
1702 sqft
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4250 Pomona Ave.
4250 Pomona Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,750
3140 sqft
Fantastic from the minute you come to the curb: this is a clean, stylish, modern design with a sweeping open floor plan and space for everything! - From the front door you can enter the lovely living room, with a large fireplace or move through the
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
680 Arastradero Rd.
680 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2398 sqft
Spacious, updated. Walk to the best Palo Alto schools, easy commute, close to Facebook, Google, shopping - Beautiful 3 bedroom home plus an office, with all hardwood floors, open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Green Acres
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,590
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
72 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,645
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,940
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1174 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
25 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,436
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
90 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,079
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,515
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1043 sqft
GIVE US A CALL SO YOU CAN GET UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
35 Units Available
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,310
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1070 Mercedes 8
1070 Mercedes Avenue, Los Altos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1070 Mercedes 8 in Los Altos. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
496 West Charleston Road Unit 101
496 West Charleston Road, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889694)
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3158 Emerson Street
3158 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
850 sqft
3158 Emerson Street Available 08/01/20 Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto - Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto. Pristine condition! New modern kitchen, exposed wood roof ceiling, fireplace and vintage hardwood floors.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
77 Loucks Avenue
77 Loucks Avenue, Los Altos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,550
1942 sqft
$5550 - Fabulous 3/2.5 Los Altos Home near San Antonio and El Camino Real. - Cal West is proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Los Altos! Easy access to Hwy 85, El Camino commute routs.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
181 Del Medio AVE 108
181 Del Medio Avenue, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
756 sqft
Perfect place to work from home! Corner unit, very private and quiet, bright and clean, in safe and green gated complex. Beautiful courtyard with trees, flowers, paths and swimming pool.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
4149 El Camino Way
4149 El Camino Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
To schedule a showing or for more information call Jennifer at 203-274-0225 This amazing top floor penthouse condo is perfect for a family and young professionals! The condo features 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms w/ a unique spiral staircase leading to
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto
325 Curtner Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2889 Alma St, Unit 1
2889 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1078 sqft
Location - Palo Alto - 3 Beds and 1 bath Multi-Family Unit - El Carmelo Elementary School - PublicGrades K - 5 Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School - PublicGrades 6 - 8 Palo Alto High School - PublicGrades 9 - 12 *Move-in Costs: 1 Month Rent +
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3785 Park Boulevard
3785 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,200
400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4198 Oak Hill Ave
4198 Oak Hill Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
6 Bedrooms
$7,900
3064 sqft
Country Living has never been closer. Huge home located on just under an Acre.Just off Foot Hill Expressway. Just minutes to Restaurants, Parks and Shopping. As well as some of the Best Schools in the area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3883 La Donna Ave
3883 La Donna Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
3268 sqft
3883 La Donna Ave Available 08/01/20 Large Five Bedroom Home in Great Location - Coming soon! Located in the Barron Park neighborhood, this beautiful, five bedroom home is coming available in early August! With easy access to El Camino Real, Hwy
Results within 5 miles of Green Acres
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
49 Units Available
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,666
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,916
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
25 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,289
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
45 Units Available
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,215
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,561
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
993 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
50 Units Available
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,308
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,948
967 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
