230 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA
"A remarkable thing about the Silicon Valley culture is that its status structure is so based on technical accomplishment and prowess." (-Jaron Lanier)
Once a sleepy college town, Palo Alto has transformed itself into the tech capital of the country. Stanford University is still here, but the big names attracting most people to this city are Facebook, Apple and Paypal. You might have been the smartest person in your class growing up, but in the middle of Silicon Valley you'll probably just blend into the crowd. This city is home to the most educated population of any United States city, and it certainly shows.
Having trouble with Craigslist Palo Alto? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow?
Finding an apartment in Palo Alto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.