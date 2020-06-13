Apartment List
/
CA
/
palo alto
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

230 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA

Finding an apartment in Palo Alto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Green Acres
8 Units Available
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Midtown Palo Alto
8 Units Available
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,004
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,661
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Midtown Palo Alto
44 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,736
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,360
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Downtown North
4 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Midtown Palo Alto
6 Units Available
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
910 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,450
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Terrace
1 Unit Available
1565 Stanford Ave
1565 Stanford Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1270 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Stanford Ave. - Live vibrantly, at the center of it all in this beautiful two bedroom two and a half bath single family home! Conveniently located just outside the Stanford University Campus.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Duveneck - St. Francis
1 Unit Available
795 Greer Road
795 Greer Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1186 sqft
Bright 3 Bedroom Home in Convenient Location - This property features open concept living and dining spaces that allow an abundance of natural light into the home from the floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
331 Poe St Unit #4
331 Poe St, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leland Manor - Embarcadero Oaks - Garland Drive
1 Unit Available
2371 Ross Road
2371 Ross Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1445 sqft
2371 Ross Road Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Palo Alto Home - Very Centrally Located! - Available 7/1/20 - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bed/2 Bath Detached Single Family Palo Alto Home! This completely remodeled home features

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2809 Greer Rd
2809 Greer Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1300 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Palo Alto Midtown Family Home with Fenced Yard - Property Id: 23336 Vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling windows looks out on tidy redwood fenced back yard. Built in bookcase, wood burning fireplace. Multiple skylights.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
665 Towle Way
665 Towle Way, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
2713 sqft
Spacious 5 Beds, 3 Bath Home in Heart of Midtown Neighborhood - This is a wonderfully updated home in Heart of Midtown 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms Master suite Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace Remodeled kitchen with granite

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
552 Palo Alto Ave
552 Palo Alto Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS 3 BEDS & 2 BATHS HOME IN DOWNTOWN PALO ALTO! - This is a wonderful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home located in Downtown Palo AltoSpacious living room with oversize window, bringing in loads of natural light Formal dining

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
420 Tennyson Ave.
420 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,400
1104 sqft
Fabulous Vintage Old Palo Charmer, Great PA schools, easy commute location, wonderful neighborhood! - CHARMING vintage home, in Old Palo Alto. Spacious living room with gas fireplace features large, arched windows that bring in floods of light.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
960 Hutchinson Ave
960 Hutchinson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
- Charming single family home in Palo Alto 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Fully furnished Master bedroom with queen size bed 2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk Cozy living room Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances Washer and dryer

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
2409 Park Blvd Unit C202
2409 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1247 sqft
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for PG&E Landscaping: included Parking: Carport and street parking as permitted Laundry: Washer and Dryer included Pet Policy: Small dog 2 story, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in Palo Alto.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Charleston Meadow
1 Unit Available
4149 El Camino Way
4149 El Camino Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
To schedule a showing or for more information call Jennifer at 203-274-0225 This amazing top floor penthouse condo is perfect for a family and young professionals! The condo features 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms w/ a unique spiral staircase leading to

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
3785 Park Boulevard
3785 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,200
400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 1 mile of Palo Alto
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
San Antonio
19 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,003
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
67 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,840
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
25 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,521
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,867
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,828
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Antonio
14 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,649
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,510
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
San Antonio
185 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,551
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,751
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,768
1043 sqft
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
City Guide for Palo Alto, CA

"A remarkable thing about the Silicon Valley culture is that its status structure is so based on technical accomplishment and prowess." (-Jaron Lanier)

Once a sleepy college town, Palo Alto has transformed itself into the tech capital of the country. Stanford University is still here, but the big names attracting most people to this city are Facebook, Apple and Paypal. You might have been the smartest person in your class growing up, but in the middle of Silicon Valley you'll probably just blend into the crowd. This city is home to the most educated population of any United States city, and it certainly shows.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palo Alto? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Palo Alto, CA

Finding an apartment in Palo Alto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalo Alto 3 BedroomsPalo Alto Accessible ApartmentsPalo Alto Apartments under $2,200Palo Alto Apartments under $2,500
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconyPalo Alto Apartments with GaragePalo Alto Apartments with GymPalo Alto Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalo Alto Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalo Alto Apartments with Parking
Palo Alto Apartments with PoolPalo Alto Apartments with Washer-DryerPalo Alto Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalo Alto Furnished ApartmentsPalo Alto Pet Friendly PlacesPalo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoGreen Acres
Downtown North

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco