Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

129 Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Midtown Palo Alto
44 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,736
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,360
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown North
10 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,050
525 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Midtown Palo Alto
8 Units Available
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,686
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
University South
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,299
945 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
South of Midtown
33 Units Available
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,310
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown North
4 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Green Acres
8 Units Available
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Midtown Palo Alto
6 Units Available
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
910 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,450
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
University South
1 Unit Available
555 Byron ST 303
555 Byron Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,750
2067 sqft
One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
250 Hawthorne AVE
250 Hawthorne Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
726 sqft
This rarely available perfectly located two-bedroom apartment has it all: an attached one-car garage with an additional dedicated space, communal patio, common laundry facilities off of the garage and lovely hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
722 Channing AVE
722 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
600 sqft
1BR apt close-in to downtown PA.Updated Kitchen, Hardwood floors. Open, light, and quiet $2,795/ mo plus separate storage room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
2865 Park BLVD 211
2865 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1420 sqft
FURNISHED! Welcome to the vibrant California Avenue District! Completed in summer of 2016 this beautiful 1475 SF 2nd floor corner unit is turn-key! Super light filled space, walking distance to CAL AVE shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
University South
1 Unit Available
668 Hamilton Avenue
668 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1523 sqft
Charming townhome located right in Downtown Palo Alto! Gated community with courtyards, charming gardens, and fountains. Spacious floor plan with hardwood floor throughout the unit. Kitchen with tile countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Charleston Meadow
1 Unit Available
4149 El Camino Way
4149 El Camino Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
To schedule a showing or for more information call Jennifer at 203-274-0225 This amazing top floor penthouse condo is perfect for a family and young professionals! The condo features 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms w/ a unique spiral staircase leading to

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University South
1 Unit Available
325 Channing Avenue #314
325 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
325 Channing Avenue #314 Available 06/22/20 2br/2ba Unit Located in the Desirable Woodmark - Located in the University South neighborhood in Downtown Palo Alto, this 2br/2ba home could be yours! This beautiful 2-story property is located in the

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Charleston Meadow
1 Unit Available
496 W Charleston Road #202
496 West Charleston Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1401 sqft
BY Appointment - Rogers & Rogers is pleased to present this beautiful condo home in a premium Palo Alto / Charleston Meadow neighborhood - Generous 3BR / 2BA - washer / dryer in unit with extra storage! Large bedrooms and a walk-in closet

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
2573 Park Blvd U202
2573 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1230 sqft
This extremely well kept 2 bed/2.5 bath two story condominium is in a prime location. Seconds away from the California Avenue Caltrain station, yet conveniently nestled within a quiet Mediterranean style complex.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
Alma Street Apartments
2881 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2881 Alma Street Palo Alto is charming first floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment, in a small 5 unit residence complex in Palo Alto. On site parking for 1 car. Coin operated washer and dryer on site. $2,000 per month. Available 6/1/2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palo Verde
1 Unit Available
3724 Heron Way
3724 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1605 sqft
Beautiful 3bed/2.5bath townhouse for rent in Palo Alto, near 101 & San Antonio - Spacious 3bed/2.5bath townhouse available for immediate rent. Convenient location with easy access to shops, restaurants, parks, trails, golf & more.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University South
1 Unit Available
837 Cowper St K
837 Cowper St, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
950 sqft
Fantastic Downtown Palo Alto Apt (2/1 950 sq ft ) - Property Id: 289641 Quiet Upstairs Unit with large balcony Walking Distance to Downtown Palo Alto, Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Caltrain, Restaurants & Shops Bright and Airy, Quiet

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
420 Tennyson Ave.
420 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,400
1104 sqft
Fabulous Vintage Old Palo Charmer, Great PA schools, easy commute location, wonderful neighborhood! - CHARMING vintage home, in Old Palo Alto. Spacious living room with gas fireplace features large, arched windows that bring in floods of light.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
430 Webster Street
430 Webster Street, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,690
Available 07/01/20 LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543 IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown! Luxurious Condominium Building * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Bathrooms * ~1800 square

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
409 Leland Avenue
409 Leland Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,175
967 sqft
Charming 2br/1ba Palo Alto Home with Huge Backyard! - Located in the Evergreen Park neighborhood, this 2br/1ba home could be yours! This beautiful property is located just 10 minutes away from downtown Palo Alto, 5 minutes away from the California
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palo Alto, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palo Alto renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

