2409 Park Blvd Unit C202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for PG&E

Landscaping: included

Parking: Carport and street parking as permitted

Laundry: Washer and Dryer included

Pet Policy: Small dog



2 story, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in Palo Alto. Hardwood floors in living, dinning and halls. Carpet in bedrooms.

Cal Train, Restaurant and shops.



Application Process



* Complete rental application for all applicants 18 years old and over.

* A color copy of each person over 18's photo ID.

* Provide copies of 3 of your most recent paycheck stubs, taxes or any judgements showing proof of income.

*Personal credit reports are not acceptable and a $40 application fee is required for each person apply over the age of 18.



Requirements



* Positive credit history report and rental history

* Income requirement for the household must equal three times the rent. (Calculated by gross income)

* Security deposit of 1.5 times the rent. Paid by cashiers check or money order.



We provide equal housing opportunities and make our selections based on the first qualified applicant(s).



Please contact ProEdge Property Management to arrange a showing.

www.proedge-pm.com

DRE#01906146