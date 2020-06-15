All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:27 AM

2409 Park Blvd Unit C202

2409 Park Boulevard · (831) 438-3343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2409 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Evergreen Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,395

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1247 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for PG&E
Landscaping: included
Parking: Carport and street parking as permitted
Laundry: Washer and Dryer included
Pet Policy: Small dog

2 story, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in Palo Alto. Hardwood floors in living, dinning and halls. Carpet in bedrooms.
Cal Train, Restaurant and shops.

Application Process

* Complete rental application for all applicants 18 years old and over.
* A color copy of each person over 18's photo ID.
* Provide copies of 3 of your most recent paycheck stubs, taxes or any judgements showing proof of income.
*Personal credit reports are not acceptable and a $40 application fee is required for each person apply over the age of 18.

Requirements

* Positive credit history report and rental history
* Income requirement for the household must equal three times the rent. (Calculated by gross income)
* Security deposit of 1.5 times the rent. Paid by cashiers check or money order.

We provide equal housing opportunities and make our selections based on the first qualified applicant(s).

Please contact ProEdge Property Management to arrange a showing.
www.proedge-pm.com
DRE#01906146

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 have any available units?
2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 have?
Some of 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 is pet friendly.
Does 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 does offer parking.
Does 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 have a pool?
No, 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 have accessible units?
No, 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Park Blvd Unit C202 has units with dishwashers.
