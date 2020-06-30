All apartments in Palmdale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:28 AM

5000 Ave S Centinela

5000 East Avenue S · (310) 729-9726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5000 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA 93552

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 336 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
So conveniently located! Whether you want to get to everything the Marina has to offer, or jump on the freeway to get around town, this spacious and updated condo is a great fit. This sun-drenched, top floor unit faces northwest, away from the 90, and offers amazing views of the mountains and sunsets from the balcony and every window. Updates are plenty and include wood flooring, crown moulding, designer lighting, a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, under cabinet lighting and a wine fridge. Loads of storage: front hall closet, walk-in closet and floor to ceiling linen closet in the bathroom plus a storage cubby in the parking area. The recently renovated bathroom offers plenty of cabinet and countertop space and an extra-large shower. Generously sized bedroom with freshly cleaned carpet and additional designer lighting. Community Laundry, 2 parking spots, tandem and a gorgeous pool round out this great opportunity. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Ave S Centinela have any available units?
5000 Ave S Centinela has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Ave S Centinela have?
Some of 5000 Ave S Centinela's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Ave S Centinela currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Ave S Centinela is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Ave S Centinela pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Ave S Centinela is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 5000 Ave S Centinela offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Ave S Centinela offers parking.
Does 5000 Ave S Centinela have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Ave S Centinela does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Ave S Centinela have a pool?
Yes, 5000 Ave S Centinela has a pool.
Does 5000 Ave S Centinela have accessible units?
No, 5000 Ave S Centinela does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Ave S Centinela have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 Ave S Centinela does not have units with dishwashers.
