5000 Ave S Centinela

So conveniently located! Whether you want to get to everything the Marina has to offer, or jump on the freeway to get around town, this spacious and updated condo is a great fit. This sun-drenched, top floor unit faces northwest, away from the 90, and offers amazing views of the mountains and sunsets from the balcony and every window. Updates are plenty and include wood flooring, crown moulding, designer lighting, a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, under cabinet lighting and a wine fridge. Loads of storage: front hall closet, walk-in closet and floor to ceiling linen closet in the bathroom plus a storage cubby in the parking area. The recently renovated bathroom offers plenty of cabinet and countertop space and an extra-large shower. Generously sized bedroom with freshly cleaned carpet and additional designer lighting. Community Laundry, 2 parking spots, tandem and a gorgeous pool round out this great opportunity. Shown by appointment only.