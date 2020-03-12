37633 Bluette Lane

Amenities

Anaverde Estate Home For Rent. Built in 2008 with over 1,900 square feet of living space. As soon as you walk through the entry you notice the stylish decor and care that has been put into this home. Half bath located in entry. Large family room w/ upgraded carpet, entertainment niche, and gas fireplace. Open kitchen w/ upgraded appliances. Office nook upstairs. Oversized master bedroom. Custom paint throughout. High ceilings give the home a spacious feel throughout. Mountain views. Home is in walking distance to the new Anaverde park and playground area. Rent @ only $2,195 per month.