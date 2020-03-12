All apartments in Palmdale
37633 Bluette Lane
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:44 AM

37633 Bluette Lane

37633 Bluette Ln · (818) 605-8596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37633 Bluette Ln, Palmdale, CA 93551

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1912 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Anaverde Estate Home For Rent. Built in 2008 with over 1,900 square feet of living space. As soon as you walk through the entry you notice the stylish decor and care that has been put into this home. Half bath located in entry. Large family room w/ upgraded carpet, entertainment niche, and gas fireplace. Open kitchen w/ upgraded appliances. Office nook upstairs. Oversized master bedroom. Custom paint throughout. High ceilings give the home a spacious feel throughout. Mountain views. Home is in walking distance to the new Anaverde park and playground area. Rent @ only $2,195 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37633 Bluette Lane have any available units?
37633 Bluette Lane has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 37633 Bluette Lane have?
Some of 37633 Bluette Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37633 Bluette Lane currently offering any rent specials?
37633 Bluette Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37633 Bluette Lane pet-friendly?
No, 37633 Bluette Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 37633 Bluette Lane offer parking?
No, 37633 Bluette Lane does not offer parking.
Does 37633 Bluette Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37633 Bluette Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37633 Bluette Lane have a pool?
No, 37633 Bluette Lane does not have a pool.
Does 37633 Bluette Lane have accessible units?
No, 37633 Bluette Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 37633 Bluette Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37633 Bluette Lane has units with dishwashers.
