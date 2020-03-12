307 AVE S CITRUS

Amenities

This 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom SMART home is situated in one of the most desirable locations and streets in Hancock Park. Majority of the home is newly constructed. Home is a fully wired SMART home with Samar's safety alarm. The home has a private front patio space behind the front gate. As you enter the home you enter into the living room which leads to an open concept dining room, kitchen and eating area. The home features many windows throughout. Off the hallway, you have 2 bedrooms on the right with the main bathroom directly outside those rooms. One of those rooms leads to the backyard. On the left side you have one bedroom with its own 3/4 bathroom attached, perfect for a guest or teenager. The master has its own bathroom and leads to the backyard as well. Great grassy backyard. Home is available immediately. Easy to show- in person, over face-time, or zoom.