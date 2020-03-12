All apartments in Palmdale
307 AVE S CITRUS
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

307 AVE S CITRUS

307 East Avenue S · (973) 975-3970
Location

307 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA 93550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
This 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom SMART home is situated in one of the most desirable locations and streets in Hancock Park. Majority of the home is newly constructed. Home is a fully wired SMART home with Samar's safety alarm. The home has a private front patio space behind the front gate. As you enter the home you enter into the living room which leads to an open concept dining room, kitchen and eating area. The home features many windows throughout. Off the hallway, you have 2 bedrooms on the right with the main bathroom directly outside those rooms. One of those rooms leads to the backyard. On the left side you have one bedroom with its own 3/4 bathroom attached, perfect for a guest or teenager. The master has its own bathroom and leads to the backyard as well. Great grassy backyard. Home is available immediately. Easy to show- in person, over face-time, or zoom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 AVE S CITRUS have any available units?
307 AVE S CITRUS has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
Is 307 AVE S CITRUS currently offering any rent specials?
307 AVE S CITRUS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 AVE S CITRUS pet-friendly?
No, 307 AVE S CITRUS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 307 AVE S CITRUS offer parking?
Yes, 307 AVE S CITRUS does offer parking.
Does 307 AVE S CITRUS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 AVE S CITRUS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 AVE S CITRUS have a pool?
No, 307 AVE S CITRUS does not have a pool.
Does 307 AVE S CITRUS have accessible units?
No, 307 AVE S CITRUS does not have accessible units.
Does 307 AVE S CITRUS have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 AVE S CITRUS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 AVE S CITRUS have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 AVE S CITRUS does not have units with air conditioning.
