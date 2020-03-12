All apartments in Palmdale
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1817 AVE S GENESEE

1817 East Avenue S 4 · (323) 788-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1817 East Avenue S 4, Palmdale, CA 93550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious traditional home in great Picfair Village location, with easy access to numerous cafes and restaurants. Light and bright, entrance brings you to formal living and dining rooms, then kitchen with ample cabinets and counter space, plus newer stainless steel appliances. Home offers 4 good sized bedrooms (one could also make a nice den) and 1.5 baths. Great backyard with lemon tree plus detached garage with storage room and laundry hook ups. Property is gated for privacy and also has central air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 AVE S GENESEE have any available units?
1817 AVE S GENESEE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 AVE S GENESEE have?
Some of 1817 AVE S GENESEE's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 AVE S GENESEE currently offering any rent specials?
1817 AVE S GENESEE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 AVE S GENESEE pet-friendly?
No, 1817 AVE S GENESEE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 1817 AVE S GENESEE offer parking?
Yes, 1817 AVE S GENESEE does offer parking.
Does 1817 AVE S GENESEE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 AVE S GENESEE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 AVE S GENESEE have a pool?
No, 1817 AVE S GENESEE does not have a pool.
Does 1817 AVE S GENESEE have accessible units?
No, 1817 AVE S GENESEE does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 AVE S GENESEE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 AVE S GENESEE does not have units with dishwashers.
