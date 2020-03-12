1817 AVE S GENESEE

Amenities

Spacious traditional home in great Picfair Village location, with easy access to numerous cafes and restaurants. Light and bright, entrance brings you to formal living and dining rooms, then kitchen with ample cabinets and counter space, plus newer stainless steel appliances. Home offers 4 good sized bedrooms (one could also make a nice den) and 1.5 baths. Great backyard with lemon tree plus detached garage with storage room and laundry hook ups. Property is gated for privacy and also has central air.