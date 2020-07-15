All apartments in Pacifica
Find more places like
416 Manor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pacifica, CA
/
416 Manor Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

416 Manor Drive

416 Manor Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pacifica
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

416 Manor Drive, Pacifica, CA 94044
Westview-Pacific Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing

Marvelous, 2-bedroom, and 1-bathroom single-family home property rental on a quiet and peaceful neighborhood in Pacifica, CA. This home is rented either furnished or unfurnished. The owner is responsible for hauling.

The intimate and comfy interior has hardwood flooring, big windows, sliding glass door, and spa. Its lovely kitchen is well-equipped with fine cabinets with ample storage; glossy granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, microwave, and oven/range. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. It has double pane/storm windows and gas heating. It comes with a 1-car attached garage, driveway parking, and on-street parking. The exterior has a fenced yard, balcony, patio, private pool, garden, fountain, and porch. The tenant must take care of the yard.

This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $40 pet rent/month. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, and landscaping. The landlord will cover sewage and pool maintenance.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Edgemar Park, Milagra Ridge County Park, and Imperial Park.

(RLNE5875849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 416 Manor Drive have any available units?
416 Manor Drive has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Manor Drive have?
Some of 416 Manor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
416 Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 416 Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 416 Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 416 Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 Manor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Manor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 416 Manor Drive has a pool.
Does 416 Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 416 Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Cypress Pointe
2580 Francisco Boulevard
Pacifica, CA 94044
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave
Pacifica, CA 94044
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr
Pacifica, CA 94044
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave
Pacifica, CA 94044
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave
Pacifica, CA 94044
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd
Pacifica, CA 94044
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave
Pacifica, CA 94044

Similar Pages

Pacifica 1 BedroomsPacifica 2 BedroomsPacifica Apartments with ParkingPacifica Dog Friendly ApartmentsPacifica Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CASuisun City, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Sharp Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco