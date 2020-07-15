416 Manor Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing



Marvelous, 2-bedroom, and 1-bathroom single-family home property rental on a quiet and peaceful neighborhood in Pacifica, CA. This home is rented either furnished or unfurnished. The owner is responsible for hauling.



The intimate and comfy interior has hardwood flooring, big windows, sliding glass door, and spa. Its lovely kitchen is well-equipped with fine cabinets with ample storage; glossy granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, microwave, and oven/range. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. It has double pane/storm windows and gas heating. It comes with a 1-car attached garage, driveway parking, and on-street parking. The exterior has a fenced yard, balcony, patio, private pool, garden, fountain, and porch. The tenant must take care of the yard.



This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $40 pet rent/month. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, and landscaping. The landlord will cover sewage and pool maintenance.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Edgemar Park, Milagra Ridge County Park, and Imperial Park.



