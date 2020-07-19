431 Junipero Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This Adorable, Light and Bright 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Pacific Grove can be yours for only $2,400 a month! Cozy up in this house located on a quiet street only steps away from downtown Pacific Grove, Lover's Point Beach, and Robert Down Elementary! This house features laminate flooring, a sunny backyard deck/patio area, a one car garage for storage use only, and washer/dryer hookups! Owner pays for Sewer only. Fireplace is non-functional. Sorry, no pets at this property. Rent is $2,400 with an equal security deposit. Drive by first then call (831)-372-6400 ext. 1 to schedule a showing!