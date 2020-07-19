All apartments in Pacific Grove
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

431 Junipero Avenue

431 Junipero Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

431 Junipero Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Adorable, Light and Bright 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Pacific Grove can be yours for only $2,400 a month! Cozy up in this house located on a quiet street only steps away from downtown Pacific Grove, Lover's Point Beach, and Robert Down Elementary! This house features laminate flooring, a sunny backyard deck/patio area, a one car garage for storage use only, and washer/dryer hookups! Owner pays for Sewer only. Fireplace is non-functional. Sorry, no pets at this property. Rent is $2,400 with an equal security deposit. Drive by first then call (831)-372-6400 ext. 1 to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Junipero Avenue have any available units?
431 Junipero Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pacific Grove, CA.
What amenities does 431 Junipero Avenue have?
Some of 431 Junipero Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Junipero Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
431 Junipero Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Junipero Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 431 Junipero Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacific Grove.
Does 431 Junipero Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 431 Junipero Avenue offers parking.
Does 431 Junipero Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Junipero Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Junipero Avenue have a pool?
No, 431 Junipero Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 431 Junipero Avenue have accessible units?
No, 431 Junipero Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Junipero Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Junipero Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Junipero Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Junipero Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
