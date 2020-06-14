/
1 bedroom apartments
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pacific Grove, CA
1 Unit Available
3119 Yellow House Guest
105 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,967
700 sqft
Welcome to Yellow House Guest Suite! ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***Monthly Rent Ranges from $3967 to $5860 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our
1 Unit Available
233 18th St
233 18th St, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Victorian Flat on edge of downtown Pacific Grove - Property Id: 292506 Downstairs private residence of a 100+ year old Victorian, steps away from downtown.
1 Unit Available
189 Central Avenue
189 Central Ave, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
OCEAN VIEW APARTMENT - AVAILABLE NOW! - Available IMMEDIATELY is this one-bedroom, one-bath second floor unit, located at 189 Central Ave., Unit C in Pacific Grove, CA 93950. Rent is due on the 1st of each month in the amount of $1,750.00.
Results within 1 mile of Pacific Grove
New Monterey
1 Unit Available
554 Lighthouse Avenue
554 Lighthouse Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
650 sqft
Available 6/1 is a freestanding one-bedroom house at a mixed-use property on Lighthouse.
Results within 5 miles of Pacific Grove
5 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Casanova Oak Knoll
3 Units Available
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
Casanova Oak Knoll
4 Units Available
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
660 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
1 Unit Available
500 Glenwood Circle #323
500 Glenwood Circle, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
572 sqft
Spacious Condo Located At Ocean Forest Condominiums - This condo is located in a quiet forest setting. Complex amenities include, pool, saunas, coin-op laundry facilities, recreational room and BBQ areas.
Del Monte Beach
1 Unit Available
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3800 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles
Del Monte Beach
1 Unit Available
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
683 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3000 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B
121 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
743 sqft
Updated 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Peter's Gate area of Monterey - (HUNT1) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this unfurnished, 743 square foot one bedroom, one bath, upstairs unit that sits over the main house garage located in Peter's Gate area of Monterey.
1 Unit Available
1251 Ninth Street
1251 9th Street, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Available Now 1251 9th St.
Results within 10 miles of Pacific Grove
5 Units Available
Marina Crescent
3114 Crescent Ave, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
589 sqft
Tight-knit apartment community close to California State University, Monterey Bay. One-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, large closets and hardwood-inspired floors in a small-scale complex on meticulously groomed grounds.
3 Units Available
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
620 sqft
Moments from the beach, these apartments are ideal for nature lovers. Newly renovated, pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, patios or balconies, and a mix of wood floors and carpets. Near golf courses, parks, beaches, and CSU-Monterey Bay.
