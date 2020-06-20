All apartments in Pacific Grove
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

392 Gibson Avenue

392 Gibson Avenue · (831) 624-3901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

392 Gibson Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 392 Gibson Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
392 Gibson Avenue Available 07/01/20 Three Bed/Two Bath Finely Appointed Pacific Grove Home - (FORTC) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this finely appointed and remodeled three bedroom, two bath home in the heart of residential Pacific Grove. The 2,100 square foot, two story residence features a chef's grade kitchen with large walk-in pantry, formal living and dining area, two large bedrooms and one bath on the first floor. The second floor features the master bedroom suite with generously sized walk-in closet and a peak to the ocean. The two outside decks are perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The finely manicured yard and garden area round out this amazing Pacific Grove opportunity. The attached double car garage is home to the washer and dryer (left as a courtesy). Owner will provide a gardening service. Small pet negotiable. No smoking. Contact San Carlos Agency, Inc. at (831) 624-3901 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.SanCarlosAgency.com or www.CarmelRentalProperties.com.

(RLNE3402605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 392 Gibson Avenue have any available units?
392 Gibson Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 392 Gibson Avenue have?
Some of 392 Gibson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 392 Gibson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
392 Gibson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 392 Gibson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 392 Gibson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 392 Gibson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 392 Gibson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 392 Gibson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 392 Gibson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 392 Gibson Avenue have a pool?
No, 392 Gibson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 392 Gibson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 392 Gibson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 392 Gibson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 392 Gibson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 392 Gibson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 392 Gibson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
