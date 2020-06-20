Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

392 Gibson Avenue Available 07/01/20 Three Bed/Two Bath Finely Appointed Pacific Grove Home - (FORTC) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this finely appointed and remodeled three bedroom, two bath home in the heart of residential Pacific Grove. The 2,100 square foot, two story residence features a chef's grade kitchen with large walk-in pantry, formal living and dining area, two large bedrooms and one bath on the first floor. The second floor features the master bedroom suite with generously sized walk-in closet and a peak to the ocean. The two outside decks are perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The finely manicured yard and garden area round out this amazing Pacific Grove opportunity. The attached double car garage is home to the washer and dryer (left as a courtesy). Owner will provide a gardening service. Small pet negotiable. No smoking. Contact San Carlos Agency, Inc. at (831) 624-3901 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.SanCarlosAgency.com or www.CarmelRentalProperties.com.



(RLNE3402605)