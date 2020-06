Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Peter Gillis - Agt: 925-7650629 - Amazing new construction located in the very private picturesque El Toyonal neighborhood of Orinda. Build in 2017, this home is extremely well appointed, Chef Kitchen, Wolf Stove and Subzero refrigerator, dishwasher and kitchen island. Attached oversized 2 car garage, washer and dryer. Award winning Orinda Schools (Wagner Ranch Elementary, Orinda Intermediate and Miramonte High) tenant to verify with school district.