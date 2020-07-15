/
2 bedroom apartments
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakley, CA
353 Hazelnut Lane
353 Hazelnut Lane, Oakley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1013 sqft
353 Hazelnut Lane Available 09/01/20 Charming dollhouse! Very rare single story Oakley rental opportunity! - Charming single story Oakley rental opportunity! A rare find! Ideal end of court location! Close to shopping, schools and downtown! Updated
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
2106 Peppertree Way #1
2106 Peppertree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Single Story 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo in Antioch. Section 8 OK - 2 bedroom, 1 bath in Antioch. Tile and Laminate throughout. Stove and Refrigerator included. HOA Amenities include community pool and security. Central Air Conditioning and Heat.
1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1
1214 Sycamore Dr, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
822 sqft
Downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Antioch condo in Gated Community. Section 8 OK - Downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Antioch condo in Gated Community.
209 J ST
209 J Street, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Large spacious unit with 1200 square feet! Wall to wall carpeting, shared laundry facility, tandem parking. Great location and easy access.
2105 Lemontree Way #2
2105 Lemontree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
903 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! - -2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
2118 Peppertree Way Unit 1
2118 Peppertree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
822 sqft
2118 Peppertree Way Unit 1 Available 07/18/20 Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single story! - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom and bath single story. Kitchen with stove/oven/refrigerator/microwave/pantry. Breakfast bar. Large dinette area.
419 W 10th St
419 West 10th Street, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
First or second-floor apartment homes in Antioch offer air conditioning , on-site laundry, and parking options. Near public transportation, restaurants, and shopping and just minutes away from The Delta and public marina. Sorry, no smoking, or pets.
656 4Th St
656 4th Street, Brentwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1614 sqft
MICHELLE STORNETTA - 707-628-1747 - Charming downtown Brentwood, This property is fully remodeled and is ready for move in.
109 Worrell Road
109 Worrell Road, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
884 sqft
- (RLNE5932524)
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.
1515 Trawler St
1515 Trawler Street, Discovery Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1354 sqft
GREGORY BENNER - 530-351-1047 - GREAT CONDO WITH SOME NICE UPGRADES. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH PLUS A LOFT AREA. GREAT LOCATION NEXT TO THE MARINA, SHOPPING AND THE BOARDWALK GRILL. THE COMPLEX ALSO HAS A COMMUNITY POOL.
111 Ramona Street
111 Ramona Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
**PENDING** 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pittsburg Duplex -Section 8 OK - **PENDING** 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pittsburg Spacious and updated kitchen Freshly painted and new flooring.
255 W 11TH ST
255 West 11th Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
740 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Nice bright unit. Centrally located quick access to HWY 4, Downtown Pittsburg, Shops, Restaurants. Hurry wont last. Sorry No Pets!
