Apartment List
/
CA
/
north tustin
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

264 Apartments for rent in North Tustin, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Tustin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
18071 Beneta Way
18071 Beneta Way, North Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Presenting a Wonderful Opportunity to save $$ during these tough times. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with large living room and kitchen with full size stove/oven, approximately 1200 sq ft. of living space.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
11242 Skyline Drive
11242 Skyline Drive, North Tustin, CA
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
8100 sqft
Hills of North Tustin, Lemon Heights View Gated Estate overlooks splendid Peter’s Canyon with Pool, Spa, lighted Tennis Court, Sauna/Steam room, and much more! Approx. 8100 sq ft. house comes with 7 bedrooms 6.
Results within 1 mile of North Tustin
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1767 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
1582 sqft
Located minutes from I-5 and near Tustin High School. Cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances. A 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Patio or balcony in suites. Tiled entries and Jacuzzi tubs in updated bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
52 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,555
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
18 Units Available
Cabrillo Park
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,566
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,717
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
10 Units Available
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 9 at 05:23pm
3 Units Available
Tustin Avenue
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
739 sqft
Located near Orange County Global Medical Center and the Santa Ana Freeway. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Cats allowed with deposit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Gallery Way
222 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,872
600 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2800 Keller Drive #120
2800 Keller Drive, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
882 sqft
Second Level End Unit Condo in Tustin - Inquire online for this very nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath private upper level condo with two walk-in closets. Gorgeous end unit with no one above or below and plenty of sunlight.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1305 E Palmyra Avenue
1305 East Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath completely remodeled. This is a ground level unit part of a 4 unit apartment complex. You have a private front porch with a diving wood fence with gate.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2600 E. Dorothy
2600 East Dorothy Drive, Orange, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3138 sqft
- Large Home with huge bedrooms, this Single Family residence has a large enclosed rear yard and a two car garage. Showings available after July 1st, 2020 In order to apply for the property we require a minimum of a 680 Credit Score/ Income 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H
227 North Cross Creek Road, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Canyon Hills 1bd/1ba with central AC for rent. Move-in to quiet condo community of Canyon Hills on the secluded corner of Jamboree and Chapman. Safe and secure on the second floor and located in the center of the community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2772 Monza
2772 Monza, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1346 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath PLUS Loft unit in Tustin Ranch's Arcada community. This unit is over 1300 sqft. Featuring vaulted/cathedral ceiling, granite countertop, travertine flooring, crown moulding and two car garage. Newer window treatment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
123-C S. Cross Creek Road
123 S Cross Creek Rd, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment in Orange! Move in NOW! - This charming two bedroom home offers an open living floor plan and private balcony. Located on the first floor. It includes two single car garages and washer dryer hookups.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2540 San Simon Street
2540 San Simon Street, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1315 sqft
Nestled in the quaint community of Estrella in Tustin Ranch, this beautifully maintained home is ready for you! Great interior location with the bonus of being on a corner.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Gallery Way
111 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,700
560 sqft
Lovely Jr. 1 Bedroom Condo in Tustin Ranch! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBY9gv2nau5 Click link below for video tour. https://youtu.be/Yz9cKxsjlzA To schedule showings: 1.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Tustin Avenue
521-591 N. Tustin Ave.
521 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,375
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located next to several major freeways along with public transportation, schools, parks and fine dining. Call Today!!!. .

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
8215 East White Oak Ridge
8215 East White Oak Ridge, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1285 sqft
Rarely available 3 bedroom end unit townhome with it's own yard! Located in the highly sought after Monte Vista tract, this bright and open home has soaring ceilings, main floor bedroom and full bathroom, direct garage access and a gas fireplace.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12709 Trent Jones Lane
12709 Trent Jones Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1848 sqft
Charming Mediterranean style townhome located in Tustin Ranch. Spacious open floor plan with large master suite with walk-in closet, plus huge bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage with direct access and front patio.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
236 S Tustin Street
236 South Tustin Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1117 sqft
This home is a turnkey, pride of ownership home. Recently remodeled inside and out! Stack stone clad exterior, double paned and sound proofed windows make the home very quiet and peaceful.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5722 E Stillwater Avenue
5722 East Stillwater Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
video walkthrough tour: https://youtu.be/Z5svP4dLdxM Located in the Foothills of Orange, this stylish SINGLE LEVEL, on the GROUND FLOOR with NO STEPS is well-maintained, clean, & move-in ready.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
282 Prospect Park
282 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1184 sqft
This well maintained home has two bedrooms / one and half bathrooms. This home features a large master suite with garage access and a private side door entry. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen has built-in microwave and a gas range.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2320 Dunes
2320 Dunes, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1402 sqft
Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd.
City Guide for North Tustin, CA

It wasn't Chris Columbus but rather Columbus Tustin from Northern California who founded the city of Tustin in which this community resides. At that time it was just 1300 acres of land, and there weren't nearly as many shopping centers!

Once called Tustin Foothills, North Tustin is adjacent to and a part of Tustin, CA, and is nestled in the foothills of Peters Canyon Regional Park. With nearly 25,000 residents, this is a bustling community that's easily freeway accessible to Los Angeles, some 45 minutes away. It's also got plenty of green space, so feel free to park it up. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Tustin, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Tustin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles