Amenities

patio / balcony bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

VIEWS * PRIVATE GUEST HOUSE...Perched atop one of Lemon Heights most scenic views, this bungalow guest home has spectacular unobstructed views spanning from Los Angeles Harbor, Catalina, San Clemente, Fashion Island, Irvine Spectrum, Ocean and City Lights. Downstairs the home has a cozy family room, dining, kitchen and laundry. Upstairs, two bedrooms and one bath including the master with views. Private patio with BBQ and space for outdoor dining. A must see!