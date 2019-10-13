17966 Wellington Ave

Amenities

Spacious Single-Level Tustin Home for Lease - Renting doesn't get better than this! Fall in love with this incredible, nearly 2,000 square foot 3 bed, 2 bath home in North Tustin nestled on a 12,000 square foot lot. Enjoy all the space and amenities you could need with a formal living room with stone fireplace, separate family room with full-wall built in cabinets, vaulted ceilings, and large sliding glass doors spanning the length of the room and opening to the patio/backyard. Just off the left of the entryway, a formal dining room leads to a gorgeous, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (all included, even fridge). The kitchen opens to a wide bonus room with vaulted ceilings, skylights, an entire wall of windows encased with plantation-style shutters, and sliding glass doors opening to the enormous back/side yards. Other features include a full laundry room, hardwood laminate, slate, and tile floors, crown molding, a master suite with private access to the backyard, and the most grand front and back yards. Sitting behind a gate at the end of the cul-de-sac with an extended driveway, this home provides for all the privacy you could want.



*Pets are permitted with pet deposit



