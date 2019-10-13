All apartments in North Tustin
Last updated October 13 2019

17966 Wellington Ave

17966 Wellington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17966 Wellington Avenue, North Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Single-Level Tustin Home for Lease - Renting doesn't get better than this! Fall in love with this incredible, nearly 2,000 square foot 3 bed, 2 bath home in North Tustin nestled on a 12,000 square foot lot. Enjoy all the space and amenities you could need with a formal living room with stone fireplace, separate family room with full-wall built in cabinets, vaulted ceilings, and large sliding glass doors spanning the length of the room and opening to the patio/backyard. Just off the left of the entryway, a formal dining room leads to a gorgeous, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (all included, even fridge). The kitchen opens to a wide bonus room with vaulted ceilings, skylights, an entire wall of windows encased with plantation-style shutters, and sliding glass doors opening to the enormous back/side yards. Other features include a full laundry room, hardwood laminate, slate, and tile floors, crown molding, a master suite with private access to the backyard, and the most grand front and back yards. Sitting behind a gate at the end of the cul-de-sac with an extended driveway, this home provides for all the privacy you could want.

*Pets are permitted with pet deposit

(RLNE5091750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17966 Wellington Ave have any available units?
17966 Wellington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 17966 Wellington Ave have?
Some of 17966 Wellington Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17966 Wellington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17966 Wellington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17966 Wellington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17966 Wellington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17966 Wellington Ave offer parking?
No, 17966 Wellington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 17966 Wellington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17966 Wellington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17966 Wellington Ave have a pool?
No, 17966 Wellington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17966 Wellington Ave have accessible units?
No, 17966 Wellington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17966 Wellington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 17966 Wellington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17966 Wellington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 17966 Wellington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
