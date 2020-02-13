17861 Martha Anne Dr. Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous Home in a Quiet Neighborhood! - This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home is in on a quiet cul de sac in Tustin. The home boasts beautiful hardwoods flooring and a lot of natural lighting! The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! This home has two walk in closets and the master bedroom has a beautiful en suite master bathroom! This home has a large and gorgeous backyard and a two car garage with storage! Washer and dryer included. Landscaper included. Sorry no pets.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
