1752 Sierra Alta
1752 Sierra Alta

1752 Sierra Alta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1752 Sierra Alta Drive, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Back House Available- One Bed, One Bath 500sqft - A 550 sqft mother-in-law quarters/back house located in wonderful North Tustin. This incredibly functional property has one bedroom, one bathroom with shower, one living room, a small kitchenette complete with appliances (mini-fridge, microwave, and toaster oven), and driveway parking. In addition, both the bedroom and the living room have incredibly large walk in closets. Central heat is provided and both the living room and bedroom have ceiling fans. No AC is provided although the tenant may provide their own portable AC unit. The unit is completely private and ready for move in. You will share the backyard and driveway with the other residents of the property. A space to plant your own garden can also be arranged. Cable/internet service will be the only outside responsibility of the tenant.

Showings are by appointment only. Photos posted are current.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5166588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 Sierra Alta have any available units?
1752 Sierra Alta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 1752 Sierra Alta have?
Some of 1752 Sierra Alta's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 Sierra Alta currently offering any rent specials?
1752 Sierra Alta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 Sierra Alta pet-friendly?
No, 1752 Sierra Alta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 1752 Sierra Alta offer parking?
Yes, 1752 Sierra Alta offers parking.
Does 1752 Sierra Alta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1752 Sierra Alta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 Sierra Alta have a pool?
No, 1752 Sierra Alta does not have a pool.
Does 1752 Sierra Alta have accessible units?
No, 1752 Sierra Alta does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 Sierra Alta have units with dishwashers?
No, 1752 Sierra Alta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1752 Sierra Alta have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1752 Sierra Alta has units with air conditioning.
