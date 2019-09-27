1752 Sierra Alta

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

Back House Available- One Bed, One Bath 500sqft - A 550 sqft mother-in-law quarters/back house located in wonderful North Tustin. This incredibly functional property has one bedroom, one bathroom with shower, one living room, a small kitchenette complete with appliances (mini-fridge, microwave, and toaster oven), and driveway parking. In addition, both the bedroom and the living room have incredibly large walk in closets. Central heat is provided and both the living room and bedroom have ceiling fans. No AC is provided although the tenant may provide their own portable AC unit. The unit is completely private and ready for move in. You will share the backyard and driveway with the other residents of the property. A space to plant your own garden can also be arranged. Cable/internet service will be the only outside responsibility of the tenant.



Showings are by appointment only. Photos posted are current.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.



No Pets Allowed



