North Tustin, CA
1552 Windsor Lane
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

1552 Windsor Lane

1552 Windsor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1552 Windsor Lane, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully refreshed home is spread out over nearly 2500 sq ft of living space on an over-sized lot. Driving up to the property, tenants will enjoy the beautiful new professional landscaping and mature trees. New paint inside and out. Walking through the front door, one will see the gleaming refinished original hardwood floors that span most of the home. There is a formal dining room, large family room with gas burning fireplace, PLUS large sun-room off the kitchen. Kitchen has been updated with brand new glass-top electric range and built in microwave. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are also included. There is a bathroom with shower and new vanity just off the kitchen. All 3 of the secondary bedrooms are well-sized and have hardwood floors. The master bedroom has new carpet and vaulted ceilings. En suite bathroom with luxury plank vinyl flooring, ceramic tile shower, and walk-in closet. There are 4 slider doors throughout the home giving you access to the large newly manicured back yard. There is grass, planters, and patio for your enjoyment. Two car garage, tank-less water heater, central HVAC. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No smoking. Do not miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

