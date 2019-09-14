1552 Windsor Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully refreshed home is spread out over nearly 2500 sq ft of living space on an over-sized lot. Driving up to the property, tenants will enjoy the beautiful new professional landscaping and mature trees. New paint inside and out. Walking through the front door, one will see the gleaming refinished original hardwood floors that span most of the home. There is a formal dining room, large family room with gas burning fireplace, PLUS large sun-room off the kitchen. Kitchen has been updated with brand new glass-top electric range and built in microwave. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are also included. There is a bathroom with shower and new vanity just off the kitchen. All 3 of the secondary bedrooms are well-sized and have hardwood floors. The master bedroom has new carpet and vaulted ceilings. En suite bathroom with luxury plank vinyl flooring, ceramic tile shower, and walk-in closet. There are 4 slider doors throughout the home giving you access to the large newly manicured back yard. There is grass, planters, and patio for your enjoyment. Two car garage, tank-less water heater, central HVAC. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No smoking. Do not miss this one!