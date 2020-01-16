1472 Kenneth Drive

Amenities
Kenneth Dr. is a completely remodeled single-story home offering 1 private bedroom and a private upgraded bathroom for rent
in a residence with approximately 1,812 sq. ft. of comfortable living space. The footprint offers an amazing open concept family
and living room and remodeled kitchen. In the kitchen, you’ll find modern white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, an island
with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a five-burner gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Some of the
many great features of this home are the updated paint, wood floors, new baseboards and crown molding, a gorgeous flagstone
accented fireplace, scraped ceilings, raised panel doors and recessed lighting throughout. Rent includes internet access, lawn-care
and a parking space in the driveway in addition to shared access to the washer and dryer. The grounds are amazing as they offer
9,577 sq. ft. of space with a large greenbelt and cement patio. This is a truly fantastic opportunity and it won't last!