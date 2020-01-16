1472 Kenneth Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Kenneth Dr. is a completely remodeled single-story home offering 1 private bedroom and a private upgraded bathroom for rent

in a residence with approximately 1,812 sq. ft. of comfortable living space. The footprint offers an amazing open concept family

and living room and remodeled kitchen. In the kitchen, you’ll find modern white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, an island

with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a five-burner gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Some of the

many great features of this home are the updated paint, wood floors, new baseboards and crown molding, a gorgeous flagstone

accented fireplace, scraped ceilings, raised panel doors and recessed lighting throughout. Rent includes internet access, lawn-care

and a parking space in the driveway in addition to shared access to the washer and dryer. The grounds are amazing as they offer

9,577 sq. ft. of space with a large greenbelt and cement patio. This is a truly fantastic opportunity and it won't last!