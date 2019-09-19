13741 Gershon Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

We have a studio apartment connected to our home. It has a separate entrance and access to a large fenced-in back yard. Shared washer and dryer. Utilities plus internet are included. We provide one off-street parking spot. Our neighborhood is quiet with plenty of street parking. We are less than a quarter mile to the Esplanade walking trail. Pet-friendly. Non-smoker required.