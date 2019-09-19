We have a studio apartment connected to our home. It has a separate entrance and access to a large fenced-in back yard. Shared washer and dryer. Utilities plus internet are included. We provide one off-street parking spot. Our neighborhood is quiet with plenty of street parking. We are less than a quarter mile to the Esplanade walking trail. Pet-friendly. Non-smoker required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13741 Gershon Pl have any available units?
13741 Gershon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 13741 Gershon Pl have?
Some of 13741 Gershon Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13741 Gershon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13741 Gershon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13741 Gershon Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13741 Gershon Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13741 Gershon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13741 Gershon Pl offers parking.
Does 13741 Gershon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13741 Gershon Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13741 Gershon Pl have a pool?
No, 13741 Gershon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13741 Gershon Pl have accessible units?
No, 13741 Gershon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13741 Gershon Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13741 Gershon Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 13741 Gershon Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13741 Gershon Pl has units with air conditioning.