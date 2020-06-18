All apartments in North Tustin
Find more places like 13242 Wheeler Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Tustin, CA
/
13242 Wheeler Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

13242 Wheeler Place

13242 Wheeler Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Tustin
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13242 Wheeler Place, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous Corner Lot (10,800 Sq.Ft.) Extensive Remodel!!! Spacious 3 Bedrooms 3 beautiful Bathrooms with Fixtures/Lights/Vanity) LARGE FAMILY room with fireplace has been used as a bedroom by previous residents. Upstairs brand new laminate flooring, New appliances. Recessed Lighting throughout, Plus Light Fixtures, Greenhouse Window, Crown Molding & Baseboards, Fireplace in Family Room (Gas Or Wood Burning), Ceiling Fans, Doors Mirrored Wardrobes Solar Panel On Roof, Sprinkler System, Huge Backyard and Front Yard with a surplus of space to use for entertainers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13242 Wheeler Place have any available units?
13242 Wheeler Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 13242 Wheeler Place have?
Some of 13242 Wheeler Place's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13242 Wheeler Place currently offering any rent specials?
13242 Wheeler Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13242 Wheeler Place pet-friendly?
No, 13242 Wheeler Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 13242 Wheeler Place offer parking?
Yes, 13242 Wheeler Place does offer parking.
Does 13242 Wheeler Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13242 Wheeler Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13242 Wheeler Place have a pool?
No, 13242 Wheeler Place does not have a pool.
Does 13242 Wheeler Place have accessible units?
No, 13242 Wheeler Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13242 Wheeler Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13242 Wheeler Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13242 Wheeler Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13242 Wheeler Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Tustin 2 BedroomsNorth Tustin 3 Bedrooms
North Tustin Apartments with BalconyNorth Tustin Apartments with Parking
North Tustin Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles