13242 Wheeler Place

Amenities

parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Fabulous Corner Lot (10,800 Sq.Ft.) Extensive Remodel!!! Spacious 3 Bedrooms 3 beautiful Bathrooms with Fixtures/Lights/Vanity) LARGE FAMILY room with fireplace has been used as a bedroom by previous residents. Upstairs brand new laminate flooring, New appliances. Recessed Lighting throughout, Plus Light Fixtures, Greenhouse Window, Crown Molding & Baseboards, Fireplace in Family Room (Gas Or Wood Burning), Ceiling Fans, Doors Mirrored Wardrobes Solar Panel On Roof, Sprinkler System, Huge Backyard and Front Yard with a surplus of space to use for entertainers.