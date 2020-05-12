All apartments in North Tustin
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

13031 Painted Pony Lane

13031 Painted Pony Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13031 Painted Pony Lane, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Entertaining is a breeze in this beautiful single story North Tustin pool home. Approximately 2,031 sq ft. Of living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, formal living room and dining room, family room with floor to ceiling river rock fireplace and wood flooring through most of the home. Bright open kitchen with granite countertops and white washed wood cabinets. The backyard features a pool, spa, viewing deck, side yard with patio, large grassy area and a 3 car garage with plenty of room for storage. The property is located on a cul-de-sac with great views of the hills and canyon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13031 Painted Pony Lane have any available units?
13031 Painted Pony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 13031 Painted Pony Lane have?
Some of 13031 Painted Pony Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13031 Painted Pony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13031 Painted Pony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13031 Painted Pony Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13031 Painted Pony Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 13031 Painted Pony Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13031 Painted Pony Lane offers parking.
Does 13031 Painted Pony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13031 Painted Pony Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13031 Painted Pony Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13031 Painted Pony Lane has a pool.
Does 13031 Painted Pony Lane have accessible units?
No, 13031 Painted Pony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13031 Painted Pony Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13031 Painted Pony Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13031 Painted Pony Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13031 Painted Pony Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

