13031 Painted Pony Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Entertaining is a breeze in this beautiful single story North Tustin pool home. Approximately 2,031 sq ft. Of living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, formal living room and dining room, family room with floor to ceiling river rock fireplace and wood flooring through most of the home. Bright open kitchen with granite countertops and white washed wood cabinets. The backyard features a pool, spa, viewing deck, side yard with patio, large grassy area and a 3 car garage with plenty of room for storage. The property is located on a cul-de-sac with great views of the hills and canyon.