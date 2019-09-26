All apartments in North Tustin
Find more places like 12801 Del Rey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Tustin, CA
/
12801 Del Rey Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:00 PM

12801 Del Rey Drive

12801 Del Rey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12801 Del Rey Drive, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Rare lease opportunity for this beautiful home situated on an amazing grand sized lot. Great floor plan offering spacious rooms and ample natural lighting. Relax in the sizeable living room with unique double sliding glass doors and cozy fireplace. Chef's kitchen includes nice white wood cabinetry and quartz countertops with natural stone backsplash. Large master bedroom with remodeled master bath. Other upgraded features include water softener, rich wood flooring, crown molding, and designer paint throughout. One of a kind generous sized private backyard complete with convenient patio covered area, fire pit perfect for entertaining and outside shed in side yard for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12801 Del Rey Drive have any available units?
12801 Del Rey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 12801 Del Rey Drive have?
Some of 12801 Del Rey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12801 Del Rey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12801 Del Rey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12801 Del Rey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12801 Del Rey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 12801 Del Rey Drive offer parking?
No, 12801 Del Rey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12801 Del Rey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12801 Del Rey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12801 Del Rey Drive have a pool?
No, 12801 Del Rey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12801 Del Rey Drive have accessible units?
No, 12801 Del Rey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12801 Del Rey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12801 Del Rey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12801 Del Rey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12801 Del Rey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CAPlacentia, CANewport Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAFountain Valley, CA
Laguna Hills, CALaguna Woods, CAWestminster, CABrea, CALaguna Beach, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAChino, CARancho Santa Margarita, CABuena Park, CALa Habra, CARowland Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles