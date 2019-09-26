12801 Del Rey Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Rare lease opportunity for this beautiful home situated on an amazing grand sized lot. Great floor plan offering spacious rooms and ample natural lighting. Relax in the sizeable living room with unique double sliding glass doors and cozy fireplace. Chef's kitchen includes nice white wood cabinetry and quartz countertops with natural stone backsplash. Large master bedroom with remodeled master bath. Other upgraded features include water softener, rich wood flooring, crown molding, and designer paint throughout. One of a kind generous sized private backyard complete with convenient patio covered area, fire pit perfect for entertaining and outside shed in side yard for extra storage.