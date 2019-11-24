All apartments in North Tustin
12700 Newport Avenue

12700 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12700 Newport Avenue, North Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Stunning, remodeled single-story end unit in the Tustin Verdes community. One of the best locations in the back community with no one living above or below and only one shared wall. Oversized two car garage is located directly behind the unit. This turn key home has updated kitchen with dark cabinets, granite counter tops, backsplash, pantry and tons of counter-space. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace and plenty of room for all your guests. 2 oversized bedrooms with brand new carpet and tons of closet space. Master has attached upgraded full bathroom. New AC installed June 2019, brand new paint throughout. Located within a beautifully landscaped gated community with pool and clubhouse area. Includes water, gas and trash service. Close to award winning Tustin Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12700 Newport Avenue have any available units?
12700 Newport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 12700 Newport Avenue have?
Some of 12700 Newport Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12700 Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12700 Newport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12700 Newport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 12700 Newport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12700 Newport Avenue offers parking.
Does 12700 Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12700 Newport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 Newport Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12700 Newport Avenue has a pool.
Does 12700 Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12700 Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12700 Newport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12700 Newport Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12700 Newport Avenue has units with air conditioning.

