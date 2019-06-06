10302 Deerhill

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

North Tustin Hills - QUIET, TRANQUIL - VIEW HOME - Cowan Heights gem. Located in the serene hills of North Tustin, this immaculate west facing home and its lovely manicured gardens offers peaceful tranquility, endless views and much more. Vaulted ceiling in living room, formal dining room and separate family room opens through sliding French door onto patio and manicured gardens. Relax in the garden surrounded by an abundance of flowers in bloom.The updated kitchen features custom walnut cabinetry, newer appliances, recessed lighting and wood planked flooring. Breakfast nook opens onto large convenient parking pad adjacent to the double garage. Upstairs are four bedrooms, with one equipped for a home office. The master bedroom provides panoramic views reaching from north to south county and across the water to Catalina. There is a deck beckoning to enjoy a morning cup of coffee, or maybe relaxing as you enjoy the dazzling sunsets or the twinkling city lights in the nighttime distance. The home offers an abundance of storage. For your comfort there are dual air conditioning units and the gardener is provided as is a credit on the bi-monthly water bill. Cowan Heights offers some of the highest scoring schools in the area - Arroyo Elementary, Hewes Intermediate and Foothill High School. For recreation, Peter's Canyon and Irvine Park are close by. John Wayne airport and South Coast Shopping are conveniently located. Come and experience all that this home has to offer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4881087)