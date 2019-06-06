All apartments in North Tustin
Find more places like 10302 Deerhill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Tustin, CA
/
10302 Deerhill
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

10302 Deerhill

10302 Deerhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Tustin
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10302 Deerhill Drive, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North Tustin Hills - QUIET, TRANQUIL - VIEW HOME - Cowan Heights gem. Located in the serene hills of North Tustin, this immaculate west facing home and its lovely manicured gardens offers peaceful tranquility, endless views and much more. Vaulted ceiling in living room, formal dining room and separate family room opens through sliding French door onto patio and manicured gardens. Relax in the garden surrounded by an abundance of flowers in bloom.The updated kitchen features custom walnut cabinetry, newer appliances, recessed lighting and wood planked flooring. Breakfast nook opens onto large convenient parking pad adjacent to the double garage. Upstairs are four bedrooms, with one equipped for a home office. The master bedroom provides panoramic views reaching from north to south county and across the water to Catalina. There is a deck beckoning to enjoy a morning cup of coffee, or maybe relaxing as you enjoy the dazzling sunsets or the twinkling city lights in the nighttime distance. The home offers an abundance of storage. For your comfort there are dual air conditioning units and the gardener is provided as is a credit on the bi-monthly water bill. Cowan Heights offers some of the highest scoring schools in the area - Arroyo Elementary, Hewes Intermediate and Foothill High School. For recreation, Peter's Canyon and Irvine Park are close by. John Wayne airport and South Coast Shopping are conveniently located. Come and experience all that this home has to offer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4881087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10302 Deerhill have any available units?
10302 Deerhill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 10302 Deerhill have?
Some of 10302 Deerhill's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10302 Deerhill currently offering any rent specials?
10302 Deerhill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10302 Deerhill pet-friendly?
No, 10302 Deerhill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 10302 Deerhill offer parking?
Yes, 10302 Deerhill offers parking.
Does 10302 Deerhill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10302 Deerhill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10302 Deerhill have a pool?
No, 10302 Deerhill does not have a pool.
Does 10302 Deerhill have accessible units?
No, 10302 Deerhill does not have accessible units.
Does 10302 Deerhill have units with dishwashers?
No, 10302 Deerhill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10302 Deerhill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10302 Deerhill has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Tustin 2 BedroomsNorth Tustin 3 Bedrooms
North Tustin Apartments with BalconyNorth Tustin Apartments with Parking
North Tustin Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles