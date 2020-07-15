Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Auburn, CA

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
11590 Stonebrook
11590 Stonebrook Road, North Auburn, CA
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Stonebrook Area - Single story, 4 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage home, on a corner lot Large back yard (landscaper included in rent) beautiful trees! *No Showing Times Available* * Please DO NOT disturb the tenants* No

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Club Estates
12975 Erin Drive
12975 Erin Drive, North Auburn, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1602 sqft
To pre-qualify and SCHEDULE A SHOWING, CALL: (530) 429-5080 or visit the link below: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 5 miles of North Auburn

1 of 60

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1366 Vintage Way
1366 Vintage Way, Auburn, CA
Incredible Custom Home in Vintage Oaks - Exquisite four bedroom, four bath custom home.

1 of 45

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Estates
11091 Montana Drive
11091 Montana Drive, Auburn, CA
Beautiful Upscale Home - Beautiful home located in an upscale neighborhood that shows pride of ownership. Neighboring schools include Skyridge Elementary and Placer High. There is easy access to I-80 and Hwy 49.
Results within 10 miles of North Auburn

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4950 Scarlet Oak Dr.
4950 Scarlet Oak Drive, El Dorado County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2471 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Greenwood! - Come see this beautiful single story home with plenty of flat acreage for your needs! This house features a wide open layout with 3 spacious bedrooms and open kitchen area.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5746 Butler Road
5746 Butler Road, Placer County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1925 sqft
- This property is located in the hills of Penryn, on about 4 acres of land. Complete with new carpet, fresh interior paint, and high vaulted ceilings and many windows. The home has a wraparound deck with a view, and gated access to the property.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
23171 Lone Pine Dr.
23171 Lone Pine Drive, Lake of the Pines, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Adorable home in Lake of the Pines - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lake of the Pines located on Lonepine (duplex). Fairly private back yard with patio area, laminate floors through out house and 1 bedroom, other two bedrooms carpet.

1 of 14

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
7217 Orchard Cir
7217 Orchard Circle, Penryn, CA
Beautiful Penryn Townhome in a gated community within the Loomis Del Oro School Districts. Open floor plan, 10ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, upgraded granite kitchen with island/dining bar. 4 bedroom* 3 bath.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
925 MINI RANCH ROAD
925 Mini Ranch Road, Placer County, CA
925 MINI RANCH ROAD Available 07/18/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME ON 5 ACRES IN LINCOLN THAT BACKS TO AUBURN RAVINE CREEK!! - GATED COUNTRY PROPERTY ON 5 ACRES FULLY UPDATED! This home offers tile entry way, newer carpet throughout, newer paint, all 4 bedrooms

