/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM
127 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Antelope, CA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Antelope
10 Units Available
The Arbors at Antelope
3700 Navaho Dr, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1335 sqft
Community features private pet park, lush landscaping and quiet cul de sacs. Located close to Gibson Ranch County Park and McClellan Airfield. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas ranges and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Antelope
10 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
8342 Dalkeith Way
8342 Dalkeith Way, Antelope, CA
House for Rent in Antelope! - This home is "4" Bedrooms & "2.5" Bathrooms with a 2 Car Garage. Located in a nice neighborhood, close to schools, parks, shopping & entertainment.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Antelope
1 Unit Available
4414 Country Run Way
4414 Country Run Way, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1410 sqft
Very nice home for rent in Antelope! This home features a large living area, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Enjoy the spacious and fully fenced backyard, which is perfect for entertaining! Close to shopping, schools and entertainment.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
3860 Little Rock Drive
3860 Little Rock Drive, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1428 sqft
NICE UPDATED HOME IN ANTELOPE!! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Antelope has been totally renovated inside.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
7851 Cresleigh Court
7851 Crestleigh Court, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1189 sqft
Cute and Cozy Home in Antelope!!! - Available for immediate occupancy, this beautiful 3bdr/ 2bath home is located in the heart of Antelope. It features hardwood floors throughout and newer carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Antelope
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
8333 Bramble Tree Way
8333 Bramble Tree Way, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1236 sqft
8333 Bramble Tree Way Available 06/15/20 House For Rent! - Nice 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with a '2' Car Garage. This property has a large backyard and is conveniently located to Schools, Shopping, Parks and much, much more.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7049 Refined Court
7049 Refined Court, Foothill Farms, CA
Beautifully Updated 4bd/2ba Foothill Farms House with Pool - Call Today! - This Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Don Julio Blvd & Elkhorn Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of Antelope
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Oakvale
2 Units Available
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Birdcage Heights
8 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1203 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Harding
11 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
Harding
12 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Junction West
5 Units Available
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1468 sqft
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Olympus Pointe
22 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westpark Village
1 Unit Available
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
Over 55 in Roseville - The Club in West Roseville is Del Webbs newest active lifestyle community an age restricted over 55 community. Three bedroom, 2 bath with a huge 3 car garage (2 car tandem).
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
1 Unit Available
7143 Karen Rae Ct
7143 Karen Rae Court, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1634 sqft
7143 Karen Rae Ct Available 06/15/20 Large lot in a cul-de-sac - 2 Story home in a court. Large open living spaces. Formal living room has bay window. Formal dining room. Family room with wood burning fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
548 Fifteen Mile Drive
548 Fifteen Mile Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1254 sqft
548 Fifteen Mile Drive Available 07/03/20 West Roseville Highland Reserve, Single Story, Great Room, Gardner - This corner lot has a large living room with dining area, Fireplace, tile kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal,indoor
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
4940 Willow Rock Way
4940 Willow Rock Way, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
5041 Fletcher Ct
5041 Fletcher Court, Foothill Farms, CA
Available 06/30/20 Modern home - Property Id: 296999 Beautiful modern house. Park school walking distance. Freeway five minutes away. Great neighborhood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7619 Kreth Rd
7619 Kreth Road, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2384 sqft
Beautiful Quiet Luxury | Fair Oaks 3bed / 3bath / 2384 Sqft - * 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2384 Sqft * One of the master suite is Downstairs * 2 Car Garage attach * Bamboo floor * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7532 Fairway Two Ave.
7532 Fairway Two Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1498 sqft
Super Cute !!! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath House in Fair Oaks - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condo in the heart of Fair Oaks, Gated Community, Pool, 2 space covered carport. Close to schools, restaurants, and shopping.
Similar Pages
Antelope 1 BedroomsAntelope 2 BedroomsAntelope 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAntelope 3 BedroomsAntelope Accessible Apartments
Antelope Apartments with BalconyAntelope Apartments with GarageAntelope Apartments with GymAntelope Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAntelope Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CA
Rancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CASuisun City, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CA