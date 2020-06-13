/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
66 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lincoln, CA
72 Crystalwood Circle
72 Crystalwood Drive, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1706 sqft
Immaculate single family home with an amazing floor plan in a newer subdivision. This home features 3 bedrooms including a master suite and 2.5 bathrooms.
Twelve Bridges Village
746 PAPERMILL ROAD
746 Papermill Rd, Lincoln, CA
746 PAPERMILL ROAD Available 06/15/20 ***COMING SOON*** BRAND NEW HOME IN LINCOLN OFF TWELVE BRIDGES!! - ***COMING SOON*** BRAND NEW HOME IN LINCOLN OFF TWELVE BRIDGES!! Open kitchen with oversized island, granite counters, and roomy pantry.
1955 Rickenbacker Lane
1955 Rickenbacker Lane, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1041 sqft
1955 Rickenbacker Lane Available 06/19/20 Single Story Home in Lincoln - Enter your front door and find 2 guest bedrooms which share a bank or extra storage cabinets. Down the hall is a closet with full size washer and dryer hook-ups.
831 D St
831 D Street, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1036 sqft
831 D Street - Lincoln Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 SF: 1,036 Garage: 1 Car Garage Rent: $1,595 Utilities: Tenant is responsible for power & gas plus $50 for water monthly Pets: Small dog negotiable with an extra deposit Landscape Maintenance: Owner
488 Navigator Drive
488 Navigator Drive, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1425 sqft
Charming 3bd/2.5ba Lincoln Home with 2 Car Garage, - This Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located in Lincoln near Joiner Parkway and 5th Street.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln
Stanford Ranch
5122 Windham Way
5122 Windham Way, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1624 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bed/2 bath GEM in Rocklin! Come see this beautiful home with open floor-plan and vaulted ceilings with separate living room and formal dining room. Master bath has double sinks, shower and soaking tub.
Whitney Ranch
3142 Golden Trail Street
3142 Golden Trail St, Rocklin, CA
3142 Golden Trail Street Available 07/06/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5834877)
Whitney Ranch
1429 Cheetah Street
1429 Cheetah St, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1444 sqft
- (RLNE5831363)
Whitney Ranch
1675 Abilene Cir.
1675 Abilene Circle, Rocklin, CA
1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails.
Whitney Ranch
837 Stagestop Loop
837 Stage Stop Loop, Rocklin, CA
837 Stagestop Loop Available 04/25/20 - (RLNE4013504)
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln
Harding
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Sunset Whitney
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1469 sqft
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
Harding
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Harding
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Highland Park
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Sun City
2001 Sycamore Grove Lane
2001 Sycamore Grove Ln, Roseville, CA
Beautiful home located in Roseville in the Oakbriar Gated Community. This 2 story spacious home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage.
Highland Reserve
169 Talmont Circle
169 Talmont Circle, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1624 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/mZ4wtwZwo70 This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a great room, and 2 car garage.
Whitney Oaks
4516 Scenic Drive
4516 Scenic Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
3190 sqft
4516 Scenic Drive - Rocklin Springfield Active Adult Community - A 55+ active retirement community Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 SF: 3,190 Garage: 3 Car Garage Rent: $2,695/month Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/trash/water Pets: Small
Sunset West
6513 Powder Ridge Drive
6513 Powder Ridge Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1650 sqft
6513 Powder Ridge Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Rocklin Home! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Beautiful three bedroom home with two car garage! Walking distance to Rock Creek Elementary, trails, parks, and much more.
Highland Reserve
548 Fifteen Mile Drive
548 Fifteen Mile Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1254 sqft
548 Fifteen Mile Drive Available 07/03/20 West Roseville Highland Reserve, Single Story, Great Room, Gardner - This corner lot has a large living room with dining area, Fireplace, tile kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal,indoor
Mission Hills
3702 Independence Place
3702 Independence Place, Rocklin, CA
- Property is available for move in two weeks after application approval. (RLNE5785938)
Stanford Ranch
5617 Harvest Rd
5617 Harvest Road, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1400 sqft
5617 Harvest Rd Available 06/13/20 Stanford Ranch - 5617 Harvest Rd " Stanford Ranch" A 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home with approx. 1400 s.f. with central heat and air, great room, Nice open kitchen. Large master bedroom with private bath.
5746 Butler Road
5746 Butler Road, Placer County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1925 sqft
- This property is located in the hills of Penryn, on about 4 acres of land. Complete with new carpet, fresh interior paint, and high vaulted ceilings and many windows. The home has a wraparound deck with a view, and gated access to the property.
