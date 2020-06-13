66 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lincoln, CA

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
72 Crystalwood Circle
72 Crystalwood Drive, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1706 sqft
Immaculate single family home with an amazing floor plan in a newer subdivision. This home features 3 bedrooms including a master suite and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Twelve Bridges Village
1 Unit Available
746 PAPERMILL ROAD
746 Papermill Rd, Lincoln, CA
746 PAPERMILL ROAD Available 06/15/20 ***COMING SOON*** BRAND NEW HOME IN LINCOLN OFF TWELVE BRIDGES!! - ***COMING SOON*** BRAND NEW HOME IN LINCOLN OFF TWELVE BRIDGES!! Open kitchen with oversized island, granite counters, and roomy pantry.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1955 Rickenbacker Lane
1955 Rickenbacker Lane, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1041 sqft
1955 Rickenbacker Lane Available 06/19/20 Single Story Home in Lincoln - Enter your front door and find 2 guest bedrooms which share a bank or extra storage cabinets. Down the hall is a closet with full size washer and dryer hook-ups.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
831 D St
831 D Street, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1036 sqft
831 D Street - Lincoln Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 SF: 1,036 Garage: 1 Car Garage Rent: $1,595 Utilities: Tenant is responsible for power & gas plus $50 for water monthly Pets: Small dog negotiable with an extra deposit Landscape Maintenance: Owner

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
488 Navigator Drive
488 Navigator Drive, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1425 sqft
Charming 3bd/2.5ba Lincoln Home with 2 Car Garage, - This Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located in Lincoln near Joiner Parkway and 5th Street.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Stanford Ranch
1 Unit Available
5122 Windham Way
5122 Windham Way, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1624 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bed/2 bath GEM in Rocklin! Come see this beautiful home with open floor-plan and vaulted ceilings with separate living room and formal dining room. Master bath has double sinks, shower and soaking tub.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
3142 Golden Trail Street
3142 Golden Trail St, Rocklin, CA
3142 Golden Trail Street Available 07/06/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5834877)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
1429 Cheetah Street
1429 Cheetah St, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1444 sqft
- (RLNE5831363)

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
1675 Abilene Cir.
1675 Abilene Circle, Rocklin, CA
1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
837 Stagestop Loop
837 Stage Stop Loop, Rocklin, CA
837 Stagestop Loop Available 04/25/20 - (RLNE4013504)
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
$
Harding
11 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset Whitney
5 Units Available
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1469 sqft
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
2001 Sycamore Grove Lane
2001 Sycamore Grove Ln, Roseville, CA
Beautiful home located in Roseville in the Oakbriar Gated Community. This 2 story spacious home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
169 Talmont Circle
169 Talmont Circle, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1624 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/mZ4wtwZwo70 This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a great room, and 2 car garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Whitney Oaks
1 Unit Available
4516 Scenic Drive
4516 Scenic Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
3190 sqft
4516 Scenic Drive - Rocklin Springfield Active Adult Community - A 55+ active retirement community Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 SF: 3,190 Garage: 3 Car Garage Rent: $2,695/month Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/trash/water Pets: Small

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
6513 Powder Ridge Drive
6513 Powder Ridge Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1650 sqft
6513 Powder Ridge Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Rocklin Home! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Beautiful three bedroom home with two car garage! Walking distance to Rock Creek Elementary, trails, parks, and much more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
548 Fifteen Mile Drive
548 Fifteen Mile Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1254 sqft
548 Fifteen Mile Drive Available 07/03/20 West Roseville Highland Reserve, Single Story, Great Room, Gardner - This corner lot has a large living room with dining area, Fireplace, tile kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal,indoor

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
3702 Independence Place
3702 Independence Place, Rocklin, CA
- Property is available for move in two weeks after application approval. (RLNE5785938)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stanford Ranch
1 Unit Available
5617 Harvest Rd
5617 Harvest Road, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1400 sqft
5617 Harvest Rd Available 06/13/20 Stanford Ranch - 5617 Harvest Rd " Stanford Ranch" A 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home with approx. 1400 s.f. with central heat and air, great room, Nice open kitchen. Large master bedroom with private bath.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5746 Butler Road
5746 Butler Road, Placer County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1925 sqft
- This property is located in the hills of Penryn, on about 4 acres of land. Complete with new carpet, fresh interior paint, and high vaulted ceilings and many windows. The home has a wraparound deck with a view, and gated access to the property.

