/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills, CA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
21 Units Available
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1264 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Lake Forest
3025 Village Center Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
When only the best will do, experience Lake Forest in El Dorado Hills, where we didn't just build you an apartment, we built you a home.Unmatched quality in every detail is presented to you in a classic style.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3710 Devon Ct
3710 Devon Court, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3052 sqft
GORGEOUS EL DORADO HILLS LAKESIDE HOME FOR RENT! - RARE and IMMACULATE LAKESIDE RENTAL WITH STUNNING VIEWS!! Located in a GATED Community on a quiet Cul-De-Sac, the LONG Driveway and tastefully landscaped yard greets you as you pull into the 3 Car
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 Emerald Hills Court
1010 Emerald Hills Court, El Dorado Hills, CA
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom El Dorado Hills Home on Private Cul-De-Sac! - This four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home has gorgeous yards taken care of by the Owner Provided gardener! Covered backyard patio, oversized two car garage and tri-level set up.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Stoneman Way
908 Stoneman Way, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1459 sqft
El Dorado Hills Charming Home in Well Established Neighborhood - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Nicely Maintained low maintenance landscaping with large Oak trees.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4845 Monte Mar Drive
4845 Monte Mar Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1932 sqft
Resort Style Living 55+ Gated Community - Active 55+ community in the a gated community with Pool, Spa, Tennis courts, Gym and Clubhouse. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in El Dorado Hills.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr.
2731 Tam Oshanter Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
Lovely Home in El Dorado Hills! - Come see the beautiful views from this peaceful home in El Dorado Hills. With access to a lovely walking path into the hills, and close proximity to great schools in the area, this 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Serrano
1 Unit Available
1160 Villagio Dr.
1160 Villagio Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
This amazing 5 beds / 3 baths with high ceiling living room was built in 2004. It has 2,864 sq. ft. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a very open floor plan with high ceilings, an open floor plan and a attention to detail.
1 of 41
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Serrano
1 Unit Available
2212 MURATURA WY
2212 Muratura Way, El Dorado Hills, CA
LUXURIOUS HOME IN UPPER SERRANO W/ BONUS ROOM / OFFICE! - This is one gorgeous home! Recently remodeled to feature newer flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout.
Results within 1 mile of El Dorado Hills
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1708 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1537 Borrasca Drive
1537 Borrasca Drive, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1963 sqft
Nicely Upgraded 3 Bdrm w/ 4th Bdrm/Den Option - Crown Moulding - Three bedrooms with optional 4/th bedroom/den option. Nicely upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown moulding throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3676 Chelsea Road
3676 Chelsea Road, Cameron Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1816 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Cameron Park Home - Close to Blue Oak Elementary off Chelsea Road. 3br / 2ba 2car garage with large low maintenance back yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
2234 Gallup Drive
2234 Gallup Drive, Folsom, CA
2234 Gallup Drive Available 06/13/20 Stamped Concrete Backyard Patio, Gas Fireplace in Living Room - This two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home has a stamped concrete patio in backyard and an attached garage. Gas fireplace in living room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
2204 Homestead Hills Court
2204 Homestead Hills Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1687 sqft
2204 Homestead Hills Court Available 07/07/20 Folsom Empire Ranch Home - Single Level 3 Car Garage Near Vista Del Lago - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Great low traffic feeder street and court, and great commute, local shopping, and school
1 of 10
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
1846 Belmar Court
1846 Belmar Court, Folsom, CA
This Fabulous Empire Ranch Home! Open floor plan w/ larg loft w/upgrades galore! Rare Downstairs Master Bedroom. Open kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, counters & tile floors. Custom cabinetry, plantation shutters.
Results within 5 miles of El Dorado Hills
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Broadstone
23 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1273 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
273 Barnhill Dr.
273 Barnhill Drive, Folsom, CA
273 Barnhill Dr. Available 08/15/20 273 Barnhill Dr."Gorgeous Home with View" - A 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home with approx. 2009 s.f. Huge great room that opens to kitchen. Desirable floor plan with downstairs bedroom and bath.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
902 Rathbone Circle
902 Rathbone Circle, Folsom, CA
Fireplace in living room, Wood Laminate and Carpeting - This single story home has an optional 4th bedroom/den/office option and two full baths. Attached garage. Wood laminate flooring and carpeting. Inside laundry area.
Results within 10 miles of El Dorado Hills
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Johnson Ranch
21 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Olympus Pointe
22 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Orange Vale Colony
9 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orange Vale Colony
1 Unit Available
6533 Filbert Avenue
6533 Filbert Avenue, Orangevale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1986 sqft
6533 Filbert Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a Den - Updated home with great flow, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops. Master bathroom has a big shower and separate tub. Fireplace in the living room.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Douglas Village
1 Unit Available
12545 Kenne Dr
12545 Kenne Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1638 sqft
New Modern Two-story 3 Bed 2.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103
2003 Ferry Circle, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1746 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Similar Pages
El Dorado Hills 1 BedroomsEl Dorado Hills 2 BedroomsEl Dorado Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Dorado Hills 3 BedroomsEl Dorado Hills Apartments with Balcony
El Dorado Hills Apartments with GarageEl Dorado Hills Apartments with GymEl Dorado Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Dorado Hills Apartments with ParkingEl Dorado Hills Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CA
Antelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA