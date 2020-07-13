Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

134 Apartments for rent in Norco, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara...

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Norco Farms
1346 7th St
1346 7th Street, Norco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
1346 7th St Available 06/01/20 RARE Norco Cutie!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1000sqft Norco home. Includes one car garage and new central heating and air. Private back yard- Not horse property. Pets on Brokers Approval.

1 of 5

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
679 Vaughan Street
679 Vaughn St, Norco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
SINGLE STORY HOME THAT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS. KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEWER CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, KITCHEN ALSO FEATURES EATING AREA. UPGRADED FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE.
Results within 1 mile of Norco
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Corona Hills
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
North Main Street District
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
3 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
North Main Street District
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Corona Ranch
1020 La Terraza Circle
1020 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
941 sqft
Awesome opportunity to live in Corona Hills. Available to see on 7/5/2020.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale Acres
6888 Ripple Court
6888 Ripple Ct, Jurupa Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3105 sqft
6888 Ripple Court Available 07/31/20 5 bed home in RiverBend community, Eastvale schools - Entertain and Have Fun in this Comfortable Family Home This spacious two-story, five bedroom home boasts plenty of living, entertaining and storage space.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Corona Ranch
1980 Las Colinas Circle
1980 Las Colinas Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1063 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ FABULOUS CONDO WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH SEPARATE BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS THIRD FLOOR UNIT IS THE LARGEST UNIT OFFERED IN COMPLEX AND FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~ STAINLESS

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12402 Feather Drive
12402 Feather Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3715 sqft
This beautiful house is in the prestigious area of Eastvale it features 5 bedrooms , 3 full bathrooms, living room, dinning room, laundry room and 3 car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Corona Ranch
1035 La Terraza Circle
1035 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
941 sqft
Corona Hills! Gated Community, 941 Sq/Ft, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 decks, one for each bedroom with nice views.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7374 Wake Forest Drive
7374 Wake Forest Drive, Eastvale, CA
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOME WITH 6 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS AND A 3 CAR GARAGE. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM AND BATH. TILE & WOOD FLOORING AND BLINDS ON ALL WINDOWS. KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE.
Results within 5 miles of Norco
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
19 Units Available
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
16 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,239
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
30 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,726
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,610
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
La Sierra
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
884 sqft
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
17 Units Available
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,665
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
City Guide for Norco, CA

"But lately in my mind I'm running out of time, I guess it'd be ok to spend my final days, right here in downtown Norco, where the ponies ride and the camels glide, and you walk across the dance floor in cowboy boots and silver spurs, right here in downtown Norco." (-- Gaither Drake, "Downtown Norco")

The city of Norco is an unusual place, especially for Southern California. It has cheap living (for Cali) and lots of outdoor space (and trails). Dont worry, it has all the modern conveniences too, such as Internet and plumbing, but it cant claim an excess of sidewalks. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Norco, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

