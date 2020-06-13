Apartment List
108 Apartments for rent in Norco, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Norco Hills
1 Unit Available
1354 Abilene Place
1354 Abilene Place, Norco, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3895 sqft
Paradise living home perched upon a hill with an amazing panoramic view of the valley and tucked within a Cul-de-Sac. This is truly sets the stage for a traveler and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Norco
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
12 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
12 Units Available
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
11 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
3 Units Available
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13531 Gold Creek
13531 Gold Creek Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4086 sqft
13531 Gold Creek Available 07/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom Home in Quiet Neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM Popular two-story floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3.25 baths. Home is ready for a June move in.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1030 Vista Del Cerro, Unit 206
1030 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Condo in Corona - Fabulous unfurnished, 1-bedroom, upstairs condo in great gated Triana community of Corona. It offers stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer appliances. One car garage, central HVAC, and balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1087 sqft
Great location in the beautiful community of Triana at Corona Ranch. Highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath unit with rich granite counter tops throughout the entire home.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
COMING SOON ~ FABULOUS CONDO WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH SEPARATE COVERED BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS SECOND FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) IS THE LARGEST UNIT OFFERED IN COMPLEX AND FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1020 La Terraza Circle
1020 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
941 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ FABULOUS TWO BEDROOM CONDO, EACH WITH SEPARATE BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS THIRD FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~ STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES (ALL ELECTRIC) ~ INCLUDES
Results within 5 miles of Norco
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,808
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
15 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Sierra
3 Units Available
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,403
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Sierra South
17 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,580
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,881
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Terracina
3303 S Archibald Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
943 sqft
Modern community surrounded by relaxing water features and lush landscaping. Upscale amenities include hot tub and pool. Work out at the gym or on the tennis court when not relaxing inside your spacious home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
$
Sierra del Oro
19 Units Available
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
10 Units Available
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
$
18 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
City Guide for Norco, CA

"But lately in my mind I'm running out of time, I guess it'd be ok to spend my final days, right here in downtown Norco, where the ponies ride and the camels glide, and you walk across the dance floor in cowboy boots and silver spurs, right here in downtown Norco." (-- Gaither Drake, "Downtown Norco")

The city of Norco is an unusual place, especially for Southern California. It has cheap living (for Cali) and lots of outdoor space (and trails). Dont worry, it has all the modern conveniences too, such as Internet and plumbing, but it cant claim an excess of sidewalks. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Norco, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Norco renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

