Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage walk in closets clubhouse game room

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking garage new construction

8518 Jetty Way Available 07/03/20 BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM MODEL HOME IN BAYSHORES OF NEWARK ! - This gorgeous 2018 model home is the largest and nicest rental home in the Bayshores of Newark.Nestled in a brand new community minutes from the Dumbarton, you'll enjoy an elegant interior design, recessed lights, gourmet kitchen with gas stove and quartz counters. Other amenities include lovely tile flooring, decorator carpet, spacious game room, executive office, private patio and a balcony with a peekaboo view of the bay.There is a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs for the in-laws. The Master Suite upstairs has a gorgeous designer bathroom with the largest walk-in closet on the plane. Three car parking with EV charging. Close to parks, trails and community clubhouse. One of a kind rental home .

COMMUTER'S PARADISE... MINUTES FROM DUMBARTON / FACEBOOK / 880



KEY FEATURES:

Address is 8518 Jetty in Newark

2633 square feet

Built 2018

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

2 car garage

Gardening included

Lease duration - 1 year

Available July 3rd

Deposit - $3,990



MUST HAVE:

Fico score of 680 or above

Minimum monthly income of $11,970

Excellent rental history

$30 application fee per adult

No smokers please

CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW



(RLNE4584351)