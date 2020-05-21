All apartments in Newark
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

8518 Jetty Way

8518 Jetty Way · (510) 996-3238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8518 Jetty Way, Newark, CA 94560
Newark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8518 Jetty Way · Avail. Jul 3

$3,990

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
new construction
8518 Jetty Way Available 07/03/20 BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM MODEL HOME IN BAYSHORES OF NEWARK ! - This gorgeous 2018 model home is the largest and nicest rental home in the Bayshores of Newark.Nestled in a brand new community minutes from the Dumbarton, you'll enjoy an elegant interior design, recessed lights, gourmet kitchen with gas stove and quartz counters. Other amenities include lovely tile flooring, decorator carpet, spacious game room, executive office, private patio and a balcony with a peekaboo view of the bay.There is a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs for the in-laws. The Master Suite upstairs has a gorgeous designer bathroom with the largest walk-in closet on the plane. Three car parking with EV charging. Close to parks, trails and community clubhouse. One of a kind rental home .
COMMUTER'S PARADISE... MINUTES FROM DUMBARTON / FACEBOOK / 880

KEY FEATURES:
Address is 8518 Jetty in Newark
2633 square feet
Built 2018
4 bedrooms
3 bathrooms
2 car garage
Gardening included
Lease duration - 1 year
Available July 3rd
Deposit - $3,990

MUST HAVE:
Fico score of 680 or above
Minimum monthly income of $11,970
Excellent rental history
$30 application fee per adult
No smokers please
CONTACT MIKE AT EAST BAY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW

(RLNE4584351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8518 Jetty Way have any available units?
8518 Jetty Way has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8518 Jetty Way have?
Some of 8518 Jetty Way's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8518 Jetty Way currently offering any rent specials?
8518 Jetty Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8518 Jetty Way pet-friendly?
No, 8518 Jetty Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 8518 Jetty Way offer parking?
Yes, 8518 Jetty Way does offer parking.
Does 8518 Jetty Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8518 Jetty Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8518 Jetty Way have a pool?
No, 8518 Jetty Way does not have a pool.
Does 8518 Jetty Way have accessible units?
No, 8518 Jetty Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8518 Jetty Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8518 Jetty Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8518 Jetty Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8518 Jetty Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8518 Jetty Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

