Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E

36981 Newark Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

36981 Newark Boulevard, Newark, CA 94560
Newark

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Make this pleasing townhouse property rental yours today!
Experience living in a very walkable neighborhood in Newark, CA of this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms townhouse. It comes with 1 carport and 1 uncovered parking spot.

The airy and comfy interior features laminated flooring, recessed lighting, big windows with blinds, and fireplace. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent. Its nice kitchen is already equipped with Corian countertops; fine wooden cabi8netry with lots of storage space; dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Big vanity sink cabinets surmounted by lighted mirrors furnished its bathrooms.

The exterior has a small yard at the back of the property and a shared swimming pool. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet and an additional pet rent of $100. Smoking is not allowed.

The tenant will be responsible for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Water, sewage, HOA fees, and trash will be covered by the landlord. So what are you waiting for? Lease this home today before its gone!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 78

Nearby parks: Civic Center Park, Mayhews Landi

(RLNE5767091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E have any available units?
36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, CA.
What amenities does 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E have?
Some of 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E does offer parking.
Does 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E has a pool.
Does 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E have accessible units?
No, 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E has units with dishwashers.
Does 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E have units with air conditioning?
No, 36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E does not have units with air conditioning.
