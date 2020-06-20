36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



Make this pleasing townhouse property rental yours today!

Experience living in a very walkable neighborhood in Newark, CA of this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms townhouse. It comes with 1 carport and 1 uncovered parking spot.



The airy and comfy interior features laminated flooring, recessed lighting, big windows with blinds, and fireplace. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent. Its nice kitchen is already equipped with Corian countertops; fine wooden cabi8netry with lots of storage space; dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Big vanity sink cabinets surmounted by lighted mirrors furnished its bathrooms.



The exterior has a small yard at the back of the property and a shared swimming pool. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet and an additional pet rent of $100. Smoking is not allowed.



The tenant will be responsible for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Water, sewage, HOA fees, and trash will be covered by the landlord. So what are you waiting for? Lease this home today before its gone!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 78



Nearby parks: Civic Center Park, Mayhews Landi



