Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

295 Apartments for rent in National City, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some National City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
National City
Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln, National City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1191 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-805. Units feature a washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and offers an online portal, pool, and trash valet.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
National City
750 Paradise Way
750 Paradise Way, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1272 sqft
3 story 1272 sq. ft. condo in gated community. End unit with a 2 car garage. Open carpeted living area with access to a large outside balcony.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
National City
1724 Euclid Ave
1724 Euclid Ave, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
1724 Euclid Ave Available 08/01/20 2Br-1Ba Quaint Single Story Home in National City - Quaint Single Story Home in National City, located within minutes to local schools, shopping, dining and freeway access.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
National City
1748 Via Las Palmas
1748 Via Las Palmas, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1070 sqft
Located in the Fairway Views HOA, overlooking the golf course, this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo will be move in ready early July! The unit comes with tile floors, granite counters and brand new cabinets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
National City
1402 E 14th #1
1402 East 14th Street, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
Remodeled single story on entry level-it's the only unit that has patio access- stove and refrigerator included-this is not an apartment complex is a tri-plex so you only have two neighbors- the property is located in the corner so it's very
Results within 1 mile of National City
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Harborside
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
Hilltop
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,570
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Harborside
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
6 Units Available
National City
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
3 Units Available
North Chula Vista
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
853 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Parq Apartment Homes in Chula Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
2203 Reo Drive
2203 Reo Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Totally updated 3 bedroom home in Paradise Hills. Enjoy peek-a-boo Ocean Views from front porch! Original wood floors recently updated. New cabinetry and appliances in kitchen. 1 car attached garage. Private patio.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
5503 Alleghany St
5503 Alleghany Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1008 sqft
Charming 1944 detached bungalow centrally located to 32nd Street Naval Base, South Bay, Colleges and Downtown. Newer kitchen with breakfast bar. Spiral staircase to finished loft/attic.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Terraces
3020 Alta View 101 # E
3020 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
Amazing 2br/2ba condo centrally located in Paradise Hills - Remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condo. Close to major freeways and shopping centers. Gated community with covered parking and storage. Naval base is less than 15 minutes away.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Coronado
8 Green Turtle
8 Green Turtle Road, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
5248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8 Green Turtle in Coronado. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Coronado
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Coronado
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 30 at 08:44am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
5525 Roanoke Street
5525 Roanoke Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1062 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home with entertainer's outdoor deck and large yard space. This property boasts a tastefully reimagined kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, built in range & designer fixtures.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Shelltown
3943 Cottonwood St 3943
3943 Cottonwood Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
840 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath + washer dryer in unit - Property Id: 261827 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Apartment FULLY REMODELED. Everything in the unit is brand new never been used.
Results within 5 miles of National City
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
5 Units Available
Rancho - Del Rey
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Park West
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,200
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,360
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Balboa Park, home to the zoo, museums, and other attractions. Unique luxury apartments with high ceilings, spacious decks/patios, wood plank flooring, under-counter wine coolers, quartz or granite counters, and panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
25 Units Available
East Village
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,416
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,929
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
8 Units Available
City Heights
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
13 Units Available
Terra Nova
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in National City, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some National City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

