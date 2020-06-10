All apartments in Mountain View Acres
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

15008 Luna Rd

15008 Luna Road · (818) 749-3893
Location

15008 Luna Road, Mountain View Acres, CA 92392
West Bear Valley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Victorville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included, water only. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1950/month rent. $1,950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Ricky at 818-749-3893 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Please DO NOT GO TO PROPERTY DIRECTLY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

