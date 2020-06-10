15008 Luna Rd

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Victorville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included, water only. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1950/month rent. $1,950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Ricky at 818-749-3893 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Please DO NOT GO TO PROPERTY DIRECTLY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT!