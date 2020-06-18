1524 South Bella Vita Street

Amenities
This pleasant, unfurnished, single-family home property rental is located in a peaceful neighborhood in Tracy, CA.
Features include:
· 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a loft
· Interior: hardwood and laminated flooring
· 2-car attached garage of assigned and permitted parking
· The Kitchen has granite countertops, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher.
Also hookups for refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave.
· Central air conditioning and heating
· Hookups for washer and dryer
· Exterior: front/backyard, covered patio, and playground. The tenants must maintain the yard.
· With an electric car charger and solar panels ($50)
No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited in the property, too. Renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord will handle the landscaping (additional fee, optional). Utility providers: TBF.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9UvQRqjdmah
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Bethany Reservoir State Recreation, Kelly Park, Fabian Park, and Kenner Park.
No Pets Allowed
