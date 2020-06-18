1524 South Bella Vita Street

Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us at 408 809 5438 now to book your showing!



This pleasant, unfurnished, single-family home property rental is located in a peaceful neighborhood in Tracy, CA.



Features include:

· 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a loft

· Interior: hardwood and laminated flooring

· 2-car attached garage of assigned and permitted parking

· The Kitchen has granite countertops, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher.

Also hookups for refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave.

· Central air conditioning and heating

· Hookups for washer and dryer

· Exterior: front/backyard, covered patio, and playground. The tenants must maintain the yard.

· With an electric car charger and solar panels ($50)

No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited in the property, too. Renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord will handle the landscaping (additional fee, optional). Utility providers: TBF.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9UvQRqjdmah



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Bethany Reservoir State Recreation, Kelly Park, Fabian Park, and Kenner Park.



No Pets Allowed



