Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1524 South Bella Vita Street

1524 S Bella Vita St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1524 S Bella Vita St, Mountain House, CA 95391

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us at 408 809 5438 now to book your showing!

This pleasant, unfurnished, single-family home property rental is located in a peaceful neighborhood in Tracy, CA.

Features include:
· 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a loft
· Interior: hardwood and laminated flooring
· 2-car attached garage of assigned and permitted parking
· The Kitchen has granite countertops, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher.
Also hookups for refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave.
· Central air conditioning and heating
· Hookups for washer and dryer
· Exterior: front/backyard, covered patio, and playground. The tenants must maintain the yard.
· With an electric car charger and solar panels ($50)
No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited in the property, too. Renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord will handle the landscaping (additional fee, optional). Utility providers: TBF.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9UvQRqjdmah

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Bethany Reservoir State Recreation, Kelly Park, Fabian Park, and Kenner Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 South Bella Vita Street have any available units?
1524 South Bella Vita Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1524 South Bella Vita Street have?
Some of 1524 South Bella Vita Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 South Bella Vita Street currently offering any rent specials?
1524 South Bella Vita Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 South Bella Vita Street pet-friendly?
No, 1524 South Bella Vita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain House.
Does 1524 South Bella Vita Street offer parking?
Yes, 1524 South Bella Vita Street does offer parking.
Does 1524 South Bella Vita Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 South Bella Vita Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 South Bella Vita Street have a pool?
No, 1524 South Bella Vita Street does not have a pool.
Does 1524 South Bella Vita Street have accessible units?
No, 1524 South Bella Vita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 South Bella Vita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 South Bella Vita Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 South Bella Vita Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1524 South Bella Vita Street has units with air conditioning.
