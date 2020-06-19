All apartments in Morgan Hill
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

720 San Vicente Drive

720 San Vicente Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

720 San Vicente Drive, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1649 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Located on a peaceful neighborhood in Morgan Hill, this pretty 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is unfurnished.

The spacious interior has laminated floor flooring and high vaulted ceilings. Its kitchen has lovely countertops, fine cabinets/drawers, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with air conditioning units and central heating. Outside, there’s a yard that the renter must maintain. No pets and no smoking, sorry.

It comes with a 2-car detached garage. It’s near to and from the public parks.

Tenant pays all utilities. Utility providers: Electricity & Gas- PG&E; Water - San Jose Water Company; Internet – Infinity Cable.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TuvBKjq1RDo

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Nordstrom Park, Vasquez Tree Historical Marker, and Railroad Park.

Bus lines:
68 San Jose Diridon Station - Gilroy Transit Center - 0.8 mile

Rail lines:
Limited Limited - 1.0 mile
Local Local - 1.0 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5713492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

