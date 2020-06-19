720 San Vicente Drive

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Located on a peaceful neighborhood in Morgan Hill, this pretty 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is unfurnished.
The spacious interior has laminated floor flooring and high vaulted ceilings. Its kitchen has lovely countertops, fine cabinets/drawers, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with air conditioning units and central heating. Outside, there’s a yard that the renter must maintain. No pets and no smoking, sorry.
It comes with a 2-car detached garage. It’s near to and from the public parks.
Tenant pays all utilities. Utility providers: Electricity & Gas- PG&E; Water - San Jose Water Company; Internet – Infinity Cable.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TuvBKjq1RDo
Nearby parks: Nordstrom Park, Vasquez Tree Historical Marker, and Railroad Park.
Bus lines:
68 San Jose Diridon Station - Gilroy Transit Center - 0.8 mile
Rail lines:
Limited Limited - 1.0 mile
Local Local - 1.0 mile
No Pets Allowed
