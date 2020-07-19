263 Jarvis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court clubhouse parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

$3,295 - 3BD/2.5BA Beautiful Two Story Home in North Morgan Hill - Central Air Conditioning - Cal West Property Management is pleased to offer this spacious two story 3 BD/2.5 BA home located in a beautiful newer community in North Morgan Hill. Only a few years old - it still feels and looks like new!



This beautiful, two story, single family home is move-in ready with over 1,500 sq ft of living space. Step in through the front door and you will feel like you are in a brand new home with beautiful vinyl planks floors in the living and dining rooms and ample storage with upgraded cabinets throughout. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and an additional loft/den with a built-in desk/workstation. This home looks out to open space.



The upgraded kitchen has an open floor plan and features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, microwave, gas stove/oven range combo). The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and its own bathroom with dual sinks and a large shower. Owner pays for the HOA and tenant pays for all other utilities. Washer/dryer and Refrigerator are Convenience Items. Two-car attached garage.



Tenants will enjoy a community clubhouse with swimming pool, hot tub, bocce ball, basketball courts, putting green, tot lot and a BBQ area with benches and a sitting area perfect for entertaining.



Conveniently located near shopping centers (Trader Joe's, Target, Safeway, etc...), restaurants and downtown dining. Easy access to 101 freeway for commuters. Make your appointment today...Must see!



Please drive by the home first. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules, virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. This property will have a virtual showing. You may make an appointment to see the property by contacting Manuel at 408-529-8249. We can show the property to one person at a time. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing. Please drive-by the property, and apply online to expedite the process.



Lease Term: 1 Year lease preferred

Renters Insurance Required

Application Fee: $35 per Adult (Non-Refundable)

No Smoking/No Pets

Tenant pays all utilities

DRE #01428710



For qualification standards please visit: http://www.calwestrents.com/residents

Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen.



