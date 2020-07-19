All apartments in Morgan Hill
263 Jarvis Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

263 Jarvis Drive

263 Jarvis Drive · (408) 997-7100 ext. 106
Location

263 Jarvis Drive, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 263 Jarvis Drive · Avail. now

$3,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
$3,295 - 3BD/2.5BA Beautiful Two Story Home in North Morgan Hill - Central Air Conditioning - Cal West Property Management is pleased to offer this spacious two story 3 BD/2.5 BA home located in a beautiful newer community in North Morgan Hill. Only a few years old - it still feels and looks like new!

This beautiful, two story, single family home is move-in ready with over 1,500 sq ft of living space. Step in through the front door and you will feel like you are in a brand new home with beautiful vinyl planks floors in the living and dining rooms and ample storage with upgraded cabinets throughout. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and an additional loft/den with a built-in desk/workstation. This home looks out to open space.

The upgraded kitchen has an open floor plan and features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, microwave, gas stove/oven range combo). The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and its own bathroom with dual sinks and a large shower. Owner pays for the HOA and tenant pays for all other utilities. Washer/dryer and Refrigerator are Convenience Items. Two-car attached garage.

Tenants will enjoy a community clubhouse with swimming pool, hot tub, bocce ball, basketball courts, putting green, tot lot and a BBQ area with benches and a sitting area perfect for entertaining.

Conveniently located near shopping centers (Trader Joe's, Target, Safeway, etc...), restaurants and downtown dining. Easy access to 101 freeway for commuters. Make your appointment today...Must see!

Please drive by the home first. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules, virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. This property will have a virtual showing. You may make an appointment to see the property by contacting Manuel at 408-529-8249. We can show the property to one person at a time. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing. Please drive-by the property, and apply online to expedite the process.

Lease Term: 1 Year lease preferred
Renters Insurance Required
Application Fee: $35 per Adult (Non-Refundable)
No Smoking/No Pets
Tenant pays all utilities
DRE #01428710

For qualification standards please visit: http://www.calwestrents.com/residents
Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen.

(RLNE4190946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

