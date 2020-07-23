Apartment List
/
CA
/
moraga
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:04 AM

293 Apartments for rent in Moraga, CA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodminster
455 Chalda Way
455 Chalda Way, Moraga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1322 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Ascot Drive Area
1982 Ascot Drive
1982 Ascot Drive, Moraga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1473 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full bath Townhouse in the hills of Moraga with a view off the balcony. This unit has a great open plan with lots of natural light. High atop the hills in Moraga There are three spacious bedrooms. The master has an en suite bath.

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Sanders Ranch
14 Harrington Rd
14 Harrington Road, Moraga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2336 sqft
Deborah Gordon - Agt: 925-9981919 - This single story, meticulous, well maintained home is available now to host and dazzle the fussiest tenant! Gourmet kitchen amenities include beautiful slab granite counter-tops with a large separate island, two

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Paseo De Moraga
117 Via Joaquin
117 Via Joaquin, Moraga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2044 sqft
John Nash - Agt: 925-3309474 - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home with convenient location to shopping, trails, park and schools! Well maintained unit features separate living spaces, a formal dining room and large kitchen. Front and rear patios.
Results within 5 miles of Moraga
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
16 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,765
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
938 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,665
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
87 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,990
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,283
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Diablo Hills
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,301
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,337
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
The Bridge at Walnut Creek
1435 Creekside Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
Minutes from downtown and the Iron Horse Trail. Some of the largest units in the area. On-site amenities include a large pool, grilling area and dog park. Modern fitness center available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
7 Units Available
Reserve at Walnut Creek
1011 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,950
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
950 sqft
Minutes from the BART stations and various employers. A community with a large pool and sundeck, fitness center and fantastic views. Pet-friendly. Spacious interiors with modern updates. Just a block from the Iron Horse Trail.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,780
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1081 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
825 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:49 AM
3 Units Available
Rossmoor
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,149
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
9 Units Available
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,822
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,670
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Walnut Creek
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Charles Hill
38 Saint Stephens Drive
38 Saint Stephen's Drive, Orinda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
640 sqft
This spacious in law unit has a TV/study room in addition to a bedroom. living room, kitchen, bathroom, storage room/space, a deck in front of the bedroom and a sitting area. Please see pictures attached.

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
4157 Hidden Valley Road
4157 Hidden Valley Road, Lafayette, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2334 sqft
*** MUST SEE *** AVAILABLE NOW *** Spectacular views of majestic oak trees from every room! Warm, natural light abounds in this contemporary two story home. Dramatic floor to ceiling windows in the living room/dining room area bring the outdoors in.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Moraga, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Moraga renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAOrinda, CALafayette, CAContra Costa Centre, CAPleasant Hill, CAPiedmont, CACastro Valley, CA
Danville, CAAlameda, CAMartinez, CASan Ramon, CARichmond, CAAshland, CAEmeryville, CADublin, CAHercules, CACherryland, CASan Lorenzo, CAAlbany, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley