Apartment List
/
CA
/
moorpark
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:29 PM

49 Apartments for rent in Moorpark, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Moorpark renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
11757 Villageview Court
11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1407 sqft
11757 Villageview Court Available 07/01/20 11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA 93021 - Great two story condominium in the Traditions at Mountain Meadows Community of Moorpark! Featuring an eat-in kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, recessed

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
6516 Pinnacle Court
6516 Pinnacle Court, Moorpark, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2672 sqft
Moorpark home on cul-de-sac lot, available for lease! Amenities include: two-story floorplan w/4BR + 3BA + almost 2700 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; dining room table + chairs may be included; kitchen w/center island, granite
Results within 5 miles of Moorpark
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
West Simi Valley
5 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,038
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
591 Tree Top Lane
591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2169 sqft
591 Tree Top Lane - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1668 Heywood Street
1668 Heywood Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1328 sqft
Nice and clean townhouse ,ready to move in. Built in 2010. Light and bright, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in the best location of the complex. Fresh paint and plenty of sunshine makes it so pleasant and inviting.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
3146 Foxtail Court
3146 Foxtail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1929 sqft
This lovely home is located behind the Eagle Ridge gates on a charming cul du sac. This incredible four bedroom home with almost 2000 sq.ft. features upgrades including tile & wood-like flooring across the downstairs.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
3025 Blazing Star Drive
3025 Blazing Star Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2033 sqft
Beautiful, light and bright 4 bed, 3 bath home in the very desirable gated community of Eagleridge and within close proximity to top rated Blue Ribbon Lang Ranch Element and Los Cerritos Middle schools, shops, parks and restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
2190 Hawk Street
2190 Hawk Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1205 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home on corner lot! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan near schools and shopping. This home has many upgrades including wood-like flooring, dual pane windows and sliders, just to name a few.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
2629 CALLE MANZANO
2629 Calle Manzano, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1140 sqft
Wonderfully Updated Single Story in Thousand Oaks With a Pool - Wonderfully updated single story in Thousand Oaks with a pool.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
80 Dovetail Court
80 Dovetail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1712 sqft
Newly remodeled single story pool home on a large corner lot located in quiet neighborhood of Thousand Oaks.
Results within 10 miles of Moorpark
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Ranch
3 Units Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
North Ranch
6 Units Available
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001
274 Riverdale Ct, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1674 sqft
274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 Available 07/14/20 Desirable 3BR/3BATH Tri-level Townhouse in Village At The Park - Desirable 3BED/3BATH tri-level townhouse located in the Village at the Park community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
28 Birchwood
28 North Birchwood Avenue, Oak Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1996 sqft
28 Birchwood Available 07/01/20 Oak Park Executive Pool Home - Lovely 5+3 (one bedroom is an office/den) with wood floors, updated kitchen, updated baths, freshly painted, open floor plan in model condition.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1726 Monte Vista Drive
1726 Monte Vista Drive, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1244 sqft
Clean Townhouse at Del Prado - Great Central Location! - Enjoy living in this meticulously clean and peaceful home with two outdoor spaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Moorpark, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Moorpark renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CAOak Park, CAWestlake Village, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAMalibu, CATopanga, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CACastaic, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAOjai, CASan Fernando, CABeverly Hills, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Segundo, CAInglewood, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons