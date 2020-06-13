/
3 bedroom apartments
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moorpark, CA
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
14810 Blue Ridge Court
14810 Blue Ridge Court, Moorpark, CA
Welcome Home Cherry Hill to this beautiful 5-bedroom, 4 full bath, 3211 square ft. home on a cul-de-sac in gated community at The Moorpark Highlands located on a large premium lot.
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
6516 Pinnacle Court
6516 Pinnacle Court, Moorpark, CA
Moorpark home on cul-de-sac lot, available for lease! Amenities include: two-story floorplan w/4BR + 3BA + almost 2700 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; dining room table + chairs may be included; kitchen w/center island, granite
Results within 5 miles of Moorpark
Verified
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified
Simi Valley Town Center
35 Units Available
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,712
1231 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Verified
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
3420 Trego Court
3420 Trego Court, Simi Valley, CA
Available 07/16/20 Beautiful HOME FOR RENT in Big Sky! - Property Id: 36214 Executive, Stunning 2-story home in the Highlands of desirable Big Sky development boasting circular outdoor Atrium on the main floor and Professional Ultra Soundproof
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
937 Shadow Lake Drive
937 Shadow Lake Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
Racquet Club Villas Community - Located in the Racquet Club Villas Community, this Townhome is near The Oaks Mall with access to Entertainment, Dining, Shopping. This home features a spacious living room. The bedrooms are of great size.
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
219 MCAFEE COURT
219 Mcafee Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1143 sqft
219 MCAFEE COURT Available 07/14/20 First Level 3Bed / 2Bath Condo Near CAL LUTHERAN - Great location for Cal Lutheran Students and near Wildwood park area. Lovely 3bed 2bath condo.
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
91 Magellan Street
91 Magellan Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
Beautiful 4 BR + 2.5 BA, approx.
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
1036 Hendrix Avenue
1036 Hendrix Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1791 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3+2 single story, single family house with a large lot in a nice neighborhood. It has separate family room facing the private low maintenance back yard.Granite counters in the upgraded kitchen with a pantry.
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
1716 Tiburon Ct.
1716 Tiburon Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1152 sqft
This crisp, clean 3 bedroom townhome is located in a great area of Thousand Oaks. It features a light and bright open floor plan with a private gated patio and travertine Floors throughout.
Sunset Hills
1 Unit Available
1452 Calle Hondanada
1452 Calle Hondanada, Thousand Oaks, CA
Remodeled 6 bedroom, 3 bath house located at the end of the Cul-de-sac in a safe, beautiful neighborhood in Thousand Oaks. 2773 square feet with mountain views and very large, private backyard. Upgraded, new kitchen with granite countertops.
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
476 Serento Circle
476 Serento Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1185 sqft
"Wildwood Condos" Turn key 3 bedroom two bath end unit located on a tranquil cul de sac street. Almost 1200 sq.ft. with new paint and carpet, laminate floors and an attractive kitchen with granite counters and a walk in pantry.
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
32 Golden Glen Drive
32 Golden Glen Drive, Simi Valley, CA
Beautiful Gated Legacy Collection Executive Pool Home in prestigious Wood Ranch. 5 bedrooms plus office includes 1 bedroom on main level. Very quiet, peaceful and private neighborhood. This home offers an open floor plan with high ceilings.
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
2514 Montecito Avenue
2514 Montecito Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
This lovely executive home is located behind the gates of Estates at North Pointe. Main features of this home include 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, plus an office and media room. The garages are both 2-car garage with direct access, and a 1-car garage.
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
3065 Starling Avenue
3065 Starling Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3065 Starling Avenue in Thousand Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
2227 Willowpark Court
2227 Willowpark Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
This great two story, newly painted inside and out, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac in Thousand Oaks. The living room has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace that flows into the formal dining room.
Rancho Conejo
1 Unit Available
1689 Amador Lane
1689 Amador Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
Vacation from home! Entertainers paradise complete with pool, bar and palm trees. Sparkling pool has just been re-surfaced with micro pebble tech and has locking child safety-gate.
1 Unit Available
9371 Stockton Road
9371 Stockton Road, Ventura County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2774 sqft
Your own "Biggest Little Farm!" Are you looking for the ultimate breeding and training facility for your horses? This incredible 21+acre property features a 58-Stall, 16,230 square foot barn with four 2-story tack rooms, a 4-stall grooming station,
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1668 Heywood Street
1668 Heywood Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1328 sqft
Nice and clean townhouse ,ready to move in. Built in 2010. Light and bright, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in the best location of the complex. Fresh paint and plenty of sunshine makes it so pleasant and inviting.
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
408 Country Club Drive
408 Country Club Drive, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1605 sqft
Amazing location, and desirable layout with downstairs master bedroom. Open concept with large living room and kitchen. Also amazing pool and spa and club house with attached two car garage and laundry room.
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
3146 Foxtail Court
3146 Foxtail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
This lovely home is located behind the Eagle Ridge gates on a charming cul du sac. This incredible four bedroom home with almost 2000 sq.ft. features upgrades including tile & wood-like flooring across the downstairs.
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
24 Canfield Court
24 Canfield Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1816 sqft
Great large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large yard located in Cul De Sac. Family room, Great kitchen,Fireplace, Cathedral ceilings Two car garage,Great layout, newer flooring. furnace and Air conditioning. Large yard.
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
152 Tennyson Street
152 Tennyson Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1431 sqft
Location, Location, Location. REdone 3 bedroom two bath home with an great location.. Close to schools, shopping and the freeways. Single story home newly painted and updated kitchen with a large backyard and build in barbeque.
