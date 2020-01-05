6824 Simmons Way

Amenities
Beautiful Waverly Place Townhouse in Moorpark Highlands available for lease. Light and bright end unit with wood/laminate floors and tile flooring in kitchen and up-stairs bath areas. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen as well. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has neutral paint through out the inside and features recessed can lights & ceiling fans. This townhouse is ready for you to enjoy with it's own private stamped concrete patio area. Walking distance to pool, spa, tot lot and 7 acre park with tennis, basketball, soccer field and playground for you to enjoy. Also close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Stop by today!