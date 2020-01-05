All apartments in Moorpark
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

6824 Simmons Way

6824 Simmons Way · No Longer Available
Location

6824 Simmons Way, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Waverly Place Townhouse in Moorpark Highlands available for lease. Light and bright end unit with wood/laminate floors and tile flooring in kitchen and up-stairs bath areas. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen as well. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has neutral paint through out the inside and features recessed can lights & ceiling fans. This townhouse is ready for you to enjoy with it's own private stamped concrete patio area. Walking distance to pool, spa, tot lot and 7 acre park with tennis, basketball, soccer field and playground for you to enjoy. Also close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Stop by today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 Simmons Way have any available units?
6824 Simmons Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 6824 Simmons Way have?
Some of 6824 Simmons Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 Simmons Way currently offering any rent specials?
6824 Simmons Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 Simmons Way pet-friendly?
No, 6824 Simmons Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 6824 Simmons Way offer parking?
Yes, 6824 Simmons Way offers parking.
Does 6824 Simmons Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 Simmons Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 Simmons Way have a pool?
Yes, 6824 Simmons Way has a pool.
Does 6824 Simmons Way have accessible units?
No, 6824 Simmons Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 Simmons Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6824 Simmons Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6824 Simmons Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6824 Simmons Way does not have units with air conditioning.
