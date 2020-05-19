All apartments in Moorpark
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

4640 Pepper Mill Street

4640 Pepper Mill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4640 Pepper Mill Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath home in Moorpark! - This Buttercreek home is ready to go with low maintenance yard and sparkling pool & spa. 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom (one bed and bath downstairs), vaulted ceilings in living room, tiled dining room, large family room with fireplace, indoor laundry room, 3 car garage with storage. Spacious Master Suite w/soaking tub; walk-in shower, His/Her sinks & 2 mirrored huge wardrobe closets. Backyard includes large patio area with pool & spa. Low maintenance artificial turf landscaping. Pool & spa services included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Strong verifiable income and credit required. No smoking please. Available now.

(RLNE5781512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 Pepper Mill Street have any available units?
4640 Pepper Mill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 4640 Pepper Mill Street have?
Some of 4640 Pepper Mill Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 Pepper Mill Street currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Pepper Mill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Pepper Mill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4640 Pepper Mill Street is pet friendly.
Does 4640 Pepper Mill Street offer parking?
Yes, 4640 Pepper Mill Street offers parking.
Does 4640 Pepper Mill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4640 Pepper Mill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Pepper Mill Street have a pool?
Yes, 4640 Pepper Mill Street has a pool.
Does 4640 Pepper Mill Street have accessible units?
No, 4640 Pepper Mill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Pepper Mill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4640 Pepper Mill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4640 Pepper Mill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4640 Pepper Mill Street does not have units with air conditioning.

