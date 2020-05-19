4640 Pepper Mill Street

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath home in Moorpark! - This Buttercreek home is ready to go with low maintenance yard and sparkling pool & spa. 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom (one bed and bath downstairs), vaulted ceilings in living room, tiled dining room, large family room with fireplace, indoor laundry room, 3 car garage with storage. Spacious Master Suite w/soaking tub; walk-in shower, His/Her sinks & 2 mirrored huge wardrobe closets. Backyard includes large patio area with pool & spa. Low maintenance artificial turf landscaping. Pool & spa services included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Strong verifiable income and credit required. No smoking please. Available now.



