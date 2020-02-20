All apartments in Moorpark
4567 Silverbell Circle
4567 Silverbell Circle

4567 Silverbell Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4567 Silverbell Circle, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely home in desirable Moorpark neighborhood - This home is in a great gated-neighborhood with great schools and the house itself has a desirable floor plan with the master bedroom and one other bedroom downstairs (with its own bath). There are beautiful wood floors downstairs. There is a formal living room and the well-designed kitchen with lots of counter space and storage. The kitchen then opens into an eating area and large family room. The living room sits nicely between the family room and master bedroom. There are high ceilings in all of the rooms downstairs. The master bathroom is ideal and has a tub and shower and lots of counter space as well as an over-sized walk-in closet . There is a large entry area into the home with a stairway leading to a huge family room or loft upstairs and two jack-and-jill bedrooms that share a bathroom. The yard is great, with a faux fireplace and patio area and low-maintenance landscaping and a gardener is included in the rent amount. The garage is large and has room for 3 cars because of tandem side.

1 year minimum lease
Owner requires tenant to carry renters insurance
No smoking
Pets will be considered

(RLNE2408990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4567 Silverbell Circle have any available units?
4567 Silverbell Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 4567 Silverbell Circle have?
Some of 4567 Silverbell Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4567 Silverbell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4567 Silverbell Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4567 Silverbell Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4567 Silverbell Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4567 Silverbell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4567 Silverbell Circle offers parking.
Does 4567 Silverbell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4567 Silverbell Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4567 Silverbell Circle have a pool?
No, 4567 Silverbell Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4567 Silverbell Circle have accessible units?
No, 4567 Silverbell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4567 Silverbell Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4567 Silverbell Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4567 Silverbell Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4567 Silverbell Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

